Bihar: Flood Victims Raise Slogans Against MP, Mlas In West Champaran

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 30 (IANS) Tension prevailed during Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's visit to flood-hit West Champaran on Tuesday when affected residents raised slogans against local MPs and MLAs at a relief camp in Bathna under Bairia block.

Choudhary had visited the flood-affected area to assess the situation and review ongoing relief and rescue arrangements. He first conducted an aerial survey of the affected regions before reaching the relief camp set up at PM SHRI Government Plus-2 High School in Bathna.

During his interaction with flood victims at the camp, several residents began raising slogans against local leaders, including the area's MP and MLA. The protesters also expressed dissatisfaction with relief arrangements and levelled allegations about the role of their elected representatives in addressing the crisis.

As the atmosphere became increasingly charged, security personnel strengthened arrangements around Choudhary. Amid the growing unrest, he left the relief camp.

The protests came against the backdrop of a worsening flood situation in several parts of West Champaran, where rising water levels in the Gandak River have affected low-lying areas and disrupted normal life.

According to local reports, tensions escalated further after Choudhary left the school premises. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal and the local Narkatiaganj MLA remained inside the school campus for some time amid security concerns.

Police later attempted to escort Jaiswal to his vehicle. During the process, a group of agitated residents reportedly surrounded the vehicle and staged protests. Some individuals allegedly threw cow dung at the vehicle and struck it with their hands, creating a tense situation.

Police personnel eventually escorted the MP from the area under tight security.

The incident occurred as the administration continued relief and rescue operations across flood-affected parts of West Champaran. Authorities said they were closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure residents' safety in the affected regions.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in West Champaran has intensified following a sharp rise in the Gandak River. The river reached an all-time high of 91.25 metres at the Bagaha gauge, surpassing the previous peak level of 90.90 metres recorded in 2024 by 0.35 metres.

The surge in water levels has increased pressure on embankments and inundated several low-lying areas, posing fresh challenges for relief and rescue agencies engaged in rescue and rehabilitation efforts.