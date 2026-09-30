CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Criticises Congress In Barmer, Says Previous Govt Left Rajasthan In Dilapidated State

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday targeted the Congress during a public meeting at Bachhdau in Barmer, alleging that the previous Congress government had left the state in a "dilapidated" condition and accused the Congress leaders of being "selfish".

Chief Minister Sharma arrived at Bachhdau around 2 p.m. and was received at the helipad by Minister of State KK Vishnoi and Chouhtan MLA Aduram Meghwal.

Barmer MLA Priyanka Chaudhary, Siwana MLA Hamir Singh, Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh, Pokaran MLA Mahant Pratap Puri and Farmers' Commission Chairman CR Chaudhary were also present.

Barmer District Collector Chinmayi Gopal and District Superintendent of Police Chunaram welcomed the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Sharma was accorded a traditional welcome featuring the Gair dance.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sharma said the Congress had reduced Rajasthan to the condition of a "dilapidated house".

Targeting Congress leaders, the Chief Minister added, "People associated with Congress are loyal to no one; they are selfish."

Chief Minister Sharma began his address by paying tribute to the land of heroes and said that the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was working to ensure paved roads in every village.

He said that Rajasthan had moved from being a state dependent on electricity from outside to one that was now supplying power.

During a recent programme in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Sharma also made a similar claim, saying the state had moved towards becoming a power supplier.

Targeting the previous Congress government, the Chief Minister said the youth had faced difficulties and paper leaks had become a recurring issue.

He asked the gathering whether paper leaks were taking place under the present BJP government, to which the people responded in the negative.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government was working for the welfare of all sections of society and undertaking development initiatives in rural areas.

Chief Minister Sharma added that there would not be a single gram panchayat without a sports ground.

He also announced that Atal Gyan Kendras would be established in villages across Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister has previously said that these centres are intended to provide e-learning facilities to rural youth as part of the state government's rural development roadmap.

He said the state government was focusing on strengthening infrastructure and public amenities in rural areas, including roads, education and other basic facilities.

During the Bachhdau programme, Chief Minister Sharma laid the foundation stones and inaugurated 1,013 development projects worth Rs 2,824 crore, according to the programme details.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to announce or dedicate additional development works for the eight districts of the Jodhpur division.

His visit comes ahead of the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan.

Before the public meeting, Chief Minister Sharma interacted with BJP office-bearers and workers from Barmer, Balotra and Jaisalmer and discussed preparations for the upcoming rural local-body elections.

After the Bachhdau programme, the Chief Minister was scheduled to leave for Sumerpur in Pali.

The Chief Minister's recent Rajasthan visits have combined public meetings, inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies for development projects and interactions with party workers ahead of the Panchayati Raj elections.