India's Campus Hiring Resilient As Pay Likely To Rise Up To 7 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) India's campus hiring market remains resilient as employers prioritise skills, critical roles and job readiness even as median campus pay is set to rise modestly, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from professional services firm Aon said projected campus pay is set to rise by around 2 per cent to 7 per cent year‐on‐year across major streams.

Demand for graduates is healthy across qualifications, with 56 per cent of organisations planning to increase hiring of Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary graduates.

Nearly 51 per cent firms expect to hire more interns, 40 per cent intend to recruit more diploma holders and 36 per cent foresee higher hiring of engineers. However, median intake sizes across several cohorts have not moved significantly.

For bachelor of technology graduates, projected median total cost to company (TCC) for the 2027 cohort at the seven IITs covered in the study is expected to remain close to Rs 16.46 lakh, while median TCC at Tier‐1 engineering colleges is projected to increase from Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 14.75 lakh.

TCC covers fixed pay, one-time cash offers such as joining bonuses and annual variable pay, excluding long-term incentives.

For MBA graduates, projected median TCC at top IIMs is expected to remain at Rs 26 lakh, with Tier‐1 management institutes moving from Rs 20.89 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh.

"Organisations continue to invest in campus talent, yet hiring decisions are increasingly shaped by business demand, specialised skills and graduate readiness. The findings show employers are building early-career pipelines that align more closely with the capabilities they need to support future growth," said Roopank Chaudhary, Partner and Head of Talent and Rewards Consulting, India, Aon.

Across the qualifications covered, about 90 per cent of organisations hire interns, and roughly 80 per cent to 85 per cent use pre-placement interviews or offers as a structured pathway for converting strong performers into full-time employees.

“AI is helping organisations assess candidates more effectively by placing greater emphasis on skills, role relevance and job readiness,” said Amit Kumar Otwani, Associate Partner, Talent Solutions, India, Aon.

The offer-to-joining ratio is the most widely monitored campus metric, cited by 66 per cent of respondents, while first-year performance ratings and early voluntary attrition are each tracked by 55 per cent.

-IANS

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