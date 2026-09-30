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Cuba Accuses US of Intensifying Economic Pressure
(MENAFN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Tuesday that growing US pressure is worsening the situation in Cuba, accusing Washington of stepping up economic restrictions against Havana.
"The US blockade is tightening, along with the energy siege and secondary sanctions, causing daily damage to Cuban families," Rodriguez said in a post on X.
He also criticized a fresh set of US measures that he said would end people-to-people exchanges and impose additional limits on academic and research activities.
The measures further restrict private Cuban companies from conducting direct transactions with US firms and banks. They also prohibit "U-turn" transactions and indirect dealings involving entities included on the US State Department's Cuba Restricted List.
Rodriguez said the new measures are intended to obstruct Cuba's ongoing economic reforms while putting pressure on both state-run and private sectors.
His comments followed remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio a day earlier, when he described Cuba as a "failed state" and said the island lacks a functioning economy and government.
"The problem that Cuba has basically right now is it is a failed state in every sense of the word," Rubio said Monday in an interview.
"The US blockade is tightening, along with the energy siege and secondary sanctions, causing daily damage to Cuban families," Rodriguez said in a post on X.
He also criticized a fresh set of US measures that he said would end people-to-people exchanges and impose additional limits on academic and research activities.
The measures further restrict private Cuban companies from conducting direct transactions with US firms and banks. They also prohibit "U-turn" transactions and indirect dealings involving entities included on the US State Department's Cuba Restricted List.
Rodriguez said the new measures are intended to obstruct Cuba's ongoing economic reforms while putting pressure on both state-run and private sectors.
His comments followed remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio a day earlier, when he described Cuba as a "failed state" and said the island lacks a functioning economy and government.
"The problem that Cuba has basically right now is it is a failed state in every sense of the word," Rubio said Monday in an interview.
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