DAR GLOBAL DELIVERS 66% REVENUE GROWTH IN HY 2026 AS PORTFOLIO GDV REACHES US$23BN

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dar Global, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer, recently announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 HY 2026, reporting a 66% revenue increase to US$258.0 million (HY 2025: US$155.4 million). The performance was driven by the Group's projects and sustained demand across its diversified portfolio in the GCC, Europe, and the UK. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Gross profit for the period rose 85% to US$87.7 million, expanding margins to 34% (from 31%). EBITDA increased 73% to US$46.3 million, while net profit surged 149% to US$30.4 million (HY 2025: US$12.2 million). Growth was primarily anchored by revenue recognition from landmark projects, including The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin and Neptune, Interiors by Mouawad.

The Group's Gross Development Value (GDV) nearly doubled year-on-year to reach US$23.0 billion, reflecting rapid portfolio expansion. Cumulative contracted sales rose to US$3.9 billion across 4,380 units. Dar Global maintained a robust balance sheet with a Net Asset Value of US$613.3 million and total cash balances of US$847.9 million (comprising US$231.6 million free cash and US$616.3 million restricted escrow), supporting total available liquidity of US$579.3 million.

Operational momentum accelerated in Saudi Arabia with major project launches. In January, the Group partnered with The Trump Organization to launch Rayana, a 2.6 million sq. m gated community in Diriyah featuring luxury mansions and a championship golf course, followed by a SAR 338 million (~US$90 million) infrastructure contract award to Compass and Bin Omairah Company. Dar Global also unveiled Trump Plaza Jeddah (GDV US$383.6 million) and the adjacent Padel Living Residences (GDV US$142 million) within the Amaya masterplan.

Capital management and project execution remained key focus areas. In April, the Group strengthened its financial flexibility by closing a US$250 million syndicated term loan facility. Following the period in August, Dar Global appointed Gulf Asia Contracting to execute podium construction for the 80-storey, ~350-metre Trump International Hotel & Tower on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road.

Ziad El Chaar, Chief Executive, commented:“We have delivered a resilient performance through uncertain times in the region, supported by the quality of our international portfolio. Buyer demand across our markets remained robust, with cumulative contracted sales at 30 June 2026 of c. US$3.9 billion (Dec 2025 c. US$ 3.2 billion). During the period we closed our US$250 million facility, further strengthening our balance sheet and liquidity. Looking ahead, we remain focused on growing our Gross Development Value across both existing and new growth markets, while maintaining a disciplined focus on execution and delivery. With a strong balance sheet, disciplined capital management and a healthy project pipeline, Dar Global is well positioned to continue creating long-term value for its stakeholders.”

About DarGlobal:

DarGlobal PLC (“DAR LN”) is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world's most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, W Hotels and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal's portfolio, encompassing 4200 units completed and under construction, spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.