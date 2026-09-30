Mastercard Gives Merchants In EEMEA A Simpler Way To Build, Connect And Scale AI-Powered Shopping Experiences

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, UAE;September 2026: New Mastercard Agent Connect solution and expanded Agent Suite for Merchants capabilities will help businesses in EEMEA create agent-powered shopping experiences, make products discoverable across AI ecosystems and support trusted agentic transactions while maintaining control. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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How do you create an agent-powered experience on your own channels? How do consumers discover your products? How do you decide which platforms and agents can access your products? How do you maintain control over your brand, customer relationships and business rules? And how do you support a trusted path to purchase?

Imagine you're a business selling home fitness equipment. As shopping shifts from websites and apps to AI-powered agents, new questions emerge:

Mastercard will help businesses of all sizes answer these questions through an expansion of Mastercard Agent Suite for Merchants, which allows businesses to bring agent-powered shopping experiences, including product discovery, research and consumer-authorized purchases, directly into their existing e-commerce environments.

Mastercard is also introducing Mastercard Agent Connect, a new solution that will help merchants, AI agents, digital platforms and payment providers easily connect and transact through a single integration. Together, these capabilities will help merchants participate wherever AI-powered commerce is taking shape, maintain control over how their products and services are represented, and support trusted, user-authorized transactions.

Turn AI-powered shopping experiences into reality:

Introduced in January, Mastercard Agent Suite helps businesses prepare for agentic commerce through access to services such as Mastercard's AI consulting. With new shopping agent capabilities and access to Agent Connect, Agent Suite for Merchants will help merchants put agentic commerce into practice, prepare product information for AI discovery and connect with participating third-party agents. Mastercard can also help merchants prepare to support secure agentic transactions with Mastercard Agent Pay.

Agent Suite for Merchants will build on collaborations with AI platforms such as Anthropic to make it easier for businesses to create, deploy and scale AI-powered shopping experiences. For example, Mastercard will make Anthropic's commerce agent blueprint available to merchants through Agent Suite for Merchants so they can more easily build shopping agents with Claude models that integrate Mastercard's commerce intelligence, controls, personalization and payments capabilities and create differentiated shopping experiences on their own websites or apps.

Make products discoverable across AI experiences:

Consumers are increasingly relying on AI-powered assistants to discover products, compare options and decide what to buy. To participate, merchants need product information that AI agents can find, understand and act on. Agent Suite for Merchants lets businesses make merchant-defined information – including product details, pricing, availability and fulfillment options – accessible across models, platforms and agent experiences while maintaining control over how that information is used, represented and acted upon.

Leading businesses, technology providers and commerce platforms, including Castlery, Fabrick, Fiserv, FreedomPay, Getnet, Global Payments, Moneris, Nexi, Network International, Trip and Worldline plan to use Agent Suite for Merchants to help shape the future of agentic commerce.

Connect to external AI agents while staying in control:

As agentic commerce expands across platforms and providers, businesses face a growing web of integrations. Mastercard Agent Connect simplifies connectivity through a single integration point – helping agents reach participating merchants, commerce services and payment providers, while helping merchants make their products and services available across participating AI-powered experiences.

Merchants can decide where and how they participate. They can choose which AI experiences to connect with while maintaining control over pricing, fulfillment, customer relationships, brand experiences and business rules, supported by Mastercard's enterprise-grade governance, monitoring and controls.

Enable trusted agentic transactions

Discover merchant-provided product catalog information such as product details and availability. Recommend products for a shopper's cart and confirm final pricing, taxes, shipping costs and fulfillment details. Complete transactions using secure payment credentials from any network.

Discovery is only part of the journey. Agents must also be able to confirm the details of a purchase and complete it securely with the consumer's authorization. Through Agent Connect, participating agents can move across three stages of the shopping journey:

Mastercard transactions can further be secured through Mastercard Agent Pay, which uses Verifiable Intent to help ensure purchases are completed securely with the consumer's authorization. In the future, agents may further benefit from network agnostic tokenization functionality as made available by Mastercard.

Beginning in the United States, a growing network of technology companies and platforms exploring new commerce experiences expect to leverage Mastercard Agent Connect, including Bemobi, Getnet, Glance, Global Payments, Majid Al Futtaim, Planet, Network International, Nexi, Samsung, Trip, Vodafone Egypt, Wizard and Wompi. Mastercard is working with firmly to help businesses using Agent Connect extend their product catalogs and shopping experiences.

Mastercard Agent Connect is expected to evolve over time with additional capabilities, subject to market needs and product availability.

Helping merchants prepare for what comes next:

“The internet connected people to businesses. Mobile put those businesses in everyone's pocket. AI agents will change the buying interface again, shifting commerce from search and discovery to checkout and disputes,” said Jorn Lambert, chief product officer at Mastercard.“We're helping businesses prepare for that future while keeping them in control of their destiny through the same principles that have always made commerce work at scale: trust, interoperability, security and reach.”