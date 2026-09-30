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Mastercard Gives Merchants In EEMEA A Simpler Way To Build, Connect And Scale AI-Powered Shopping Experiences
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE;September 2026: New Mastercard Agent Connect solution and expanded Agent Suite for Merchants capabilities will help businesses in EEMEA create agent-powered shopping experiences, make products discoverable across AI ecosystems and support trusted agentic transactions while maintaining control. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Imagine you're a business selling home fitness equipment. As shopping shifts from websites and apps to AI-powered agents, new questions emerge:
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How do you create an agent-powered experience on your own channels?
How do consumers discover your products?
How do you decide which platforms and agents can access your products?
How do you maintain control over your brand, customer relationships and business rules?
And how do you support a trusted path to purchase?
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Discover merchant-provided product catalog information such as product details and availability.
Recommend products for a shopper's cart and confirm final pricing, taxes, shipping costs and fulfillment details.
Complete transactions using secure payment credentials from any network.
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