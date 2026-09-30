Chouhan Slams Oppn Over EC, EVM Criticism: 'Frustration Of Defeat'

Chouhan attacks Opposition's 'frustration after defeat'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday attacked the Opposition over its allegations against the Election Commission and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying, "If they win, democracy zindabad; if they lose, Election Commission murdabad", and termed the criticism a result of "frustration after defeat."

Speaking at a press conference here, Chouhan said the electoral rolls should be purified and accused the Opposition of questioning democratic institutions after losing elections. "Frustration after defeat. If they win, it is democracy zindabad; if they lose, it is Election Commission murdabad. This is frustration after defeat," Chouhan said.

'EC will decide, it is a constitutional body'

On demands by opposition leaders to conduct elections through ballot papers, the Union Minister said the Election Commission, being a constitutional body, would decide on the matter. "The Election Commission will decide what needs to be done and what does not. It is a constitutional institution," he said.

Questions Congress wins with same EVMs

Chouhan also questioned allegations against EVMs, citing instances where Congress won elections using the same machines. "The whole world knows India's democracy and knows about EVMs. Look at how they blame EVMs for their defeat. How did Congress win in Karnataka? How did Congress win in Telangana? How did Congress win in Himachal?" he said.

'They want to save dynasty, not democracy'

Targeting the INDIA bloc over its protests against the Election Commission, Chouhan said, "There is no need to counter them; the public has no trust in them. They will only come out on the streets, but the truth is that they want to save dynasty, not democracy; they want to save one family."

On former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks over deciding leadership positions, Chouhan said the people decide who becomes the Prime Minister or Chief Minister. "Will Mamata Banerjee decide who will be the Prime Minister or Chief Minister of the country or the state? The people of the country decide who becomes the Prime Minister and who becomes the Chief Minister. The person who receives the trust and votes of the people remains in office," he said.

Chouhan further said that leaders of the INDIA bloc should openly acknowledge Rahul Gandhi as their leader if they believe he should lead them. "If, with their hand on their hearts and from their conscience, Akhilesh Yadav or any senior leader of the INDIA alliance says that Rahul is their leader, then I will accept it," he added.

INDIA bloc announces nationwide protests

Earlier, after the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and alleged threats to democratic institutions, saying opposition parties would work together in a coordinated manner.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Kharge said discussions continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours, with leaders from various parties sharing their views and agreeing to fight together. "Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner," Kharge said.

Kharge alleged that institutions were being weakened and accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the government. He alleged that elections were being won through unfair means and claimed that the democratic functioning of opposition parties was being disrupted.

He announced a nationwide protest programme, saying that INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8. He further said that opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6, while opposition leaders would meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over alleged institutional issues. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)