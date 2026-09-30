Delhi HC Allows Tahir Hussain Access To Forensic Data In Riots Case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Tahir Hussain to obtain the forensic Data and call detail records of two cases. One case pertains to the Ankit Sharma Murder case. He sought this data and records to support his defence in another case.

Justice Sanjeev Narula allowed the plea moved on behalf of Tahir Hussain. The High Court set aside the order of the trial court, which dismissed his petition.

He was seeking Forensic data retrieved from his phone and call detail records registered at Khajuri Khas and Dayal Pur Police Stations in February 2020. It is stated that the Delhi Police relied on the data of these two cases in another case registered at Khajuri Khas police station.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan appeared for Tahir Hussain and submitted that the sought records and documents can prove his innocence in the case. He did not want to rely on this data to lead evidence; he just wanted these records to support his case. The counsel for Delhi police did not oppose the prayer in view of the submissions made by the counsel for accsued.

Ankit Sharma Murder Case Conviction

Tahir Hussain was sentenced to life Imprisonment in the Ankit Sharma murder case. His appeal is pending before the High Court. He is one of the accused in the larger Conspiracy of Delhi Riots case of 2020. (ANI)

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