Karnataka Kidney Disease: Deaths Triple In 10 Years, Report Reveals Sharp Rise

Karnataka has recorded a sharp rise in deaths linked to kidney and urinary diseases over the past decade, with the number more than tripling between 2016 and 2025. According to the Medical Certification of Cause of Death (MCCD) report, these diseases accounted for 5,940 deaths in 2016, a figure that rose to 18,730 in 2025. In comparison, the total number of medically certified deaths in the state increased from around 1.4 lakh in 2016 to about 1.6 lakh in 2025, an increase of only around 8%. The sharp rise in kidney-related deaths has raised concerns among the public and medical community.

10-Year Trend Shows Sharp Rise In Deaths

The number of deaths began increasing around 2012, with a more pronounced rise after 2018, despite a marginal decline that year. According to the report, deaths attributed to genitourinary diseases were:



2016: 5,940 deaths (4% of total deaths)

2017: 6,033 deaths (4.1%)

2018: 5,915 deaths (3.9%)

2019: 7,402 deaths (4.8%)

2020: 7,909 deaths (5%)

2021: 9,884 deaths (6.4%)

2022: 13,569 deaths (9.4%)

2023: 14,955 deaths (10.4%)

2024: 17,689 deaths (11.6%) 2025: 18,730 deaths (11.8%)

Doctors Explain Factors Behind Rising Deaths

Genitourinary diseases, which affect the urinary and reproductive systems, were the third leading cause of medically certified deaths in Karnataka in 2025, after circulatory and respiratory diseases. They accounted for 11.8% of all medically certified deaths in the state.

Dr Deepak Chitrali, Consultant Nephrologist at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, attributed the rising number of kidney-related deaths to changing lifestyles and the increasing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity. He said poor management of diabetes can lead to kidney damage or failure in a significant proportion of patients. Kidney failure can also contribute to high blood pressure, which may worsen cardiovascular problems and further affect kidney function.

Doctors Warn Against Unregulated Protein Supplements

Dr Deepak also raised concerns over the use of protein supplements among youngsters without medical guidance. He warned that some young people consume uncertified protein products and said certain substances in such products could potentially harm the kidneys. He advised people to consult medical professionals before using such supplements.

Renal Failure Accounts For Majority Of 2025 Deaths

Of the 18,730 genitourinary deaths recorded in 2025, renal failure accounted for the majority, with 14,960 deaths, or 79.9% of the total. This included 9,530 men and 5,430 women.

The remaining deaths included:



Other kidney and ureter disorders: 2,068 deaths

Other urinary diseases: 1,558 deaths

Renal tubulo-interstitial diseases: 79 deaths Other causes: 65 deaths

Older Adults Account For Most Renal Failure Deaths

Older adults accounted for the majority of renal failure deaths recorded in 2025. People aged above 45 years accounted for 87.8% of all renal failure deaths, while senior citizens aged over 70 years accounted for 37.7%, with 5,648 deaths.

MCCD Data Covers Only A Portion Of Registered Deaths

The report notes that MCCD data covered only 28.2% of the total registered deaths in Karnataka in 2025, amounting to around 1.6 lakh deaths. Due to gaps in medical certification, the figures may not provide a complete picture of the causes of death across the entire population. Therefore, the reported increase should be interpreted in the context of the coverage and limitations of the MCCD data.