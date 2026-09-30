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Myanmar Airstrike Kills Over 50 at Market, UN Rights Chief Condemns
(MENAFN) UN human rights chief Volker Turk condemned Myanmar military airstrikes on Tuesday that reportedly killed at least 50 people at a packed market in Rakhine State, warning that the death toll could climb.
The UN human rights office said the strikes hit Kyauktaw township around midday Monday, killing vendors, shoppers, transport workers and other civilians, including women and children. At least 58 others were reportedly injured in what the office called "one of the deadliest attacks" in Rakhine since the February 2021 military coup.
The market housed more than 200 shops run by members of several communities, including Rakhine, Rohingya, Hindu and Daingnet, and was crowded when the bombs fell.
"This latest attack raises serious concerns about respect for international humanitarian law with respect to the conduct of hostilities," Turk said, underscoring that all parties must observe the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack.
He also cited reports of arbitrary arrests, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearances, forced labor and recruitment in Rakhine.
The strikes came just hours before Malaysia began carrying out a plan to deport roughly 5,000 Myanmar nationals. Turk urged that the process be halted immediately.
"This is no time to return anyone forcibly to a country plagued by egregious human rights violations and abuses," he said.
Conditions inside Myanmar remain "far from safe and sustainable," the rights chief said, calling on other countries to help refugee-hosting nations, including Malaysia and Bangladesh, with alternative solutions.
Turk closed by reminding states of their obligations under the principle of non-refoulement, which bars countries from sending people back to places where they face persecution, torture, serious harm or other grave rights violations.
The UN human rights office said the strikes hit Kyauktaw township around midday Monday, killing vendors, shoppers, transport workers and other civilians, including women and children. At least 58 others were reportedly injured in what the office called "one of the deadliest attacks" in Rakhine since the February 2021 military coup.
The market housed more than 200 shops run by members of several communities, including Rakhine, Rohingya, Hindu and Daingnet, and was crowded when the bombs fell.
"This latest attack raises serious concerns about respect for international humanitarian law with respect to the conduct of hostilities," Turk said, underscoring that all parties must observe the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack.
He also cited reports of arbitrary arrests, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearances, forced labor and recruitment in Rakhine.
The strikes came just hours before Malaysia began carrying out a plan to deport roughly 5,000 Myanmar nationals. Turk urged that the process be halted immediately.
"This is no time to return anyone forcibly to a country plagued by egregious human rights violations and abuses," he said.
Conditions inside Myanmar remain "far from safe and sustainable," the rights chief said, calling on other countries to help refugee-hosting nations, including Malaysia and Bangladesh, with alternative solutions.
Turk closed by reminding states of their obligations under the principle of non-refoulement, which bars countries from sending people back to places where they face persecution, torture, serious harm or other grave rights violations.
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