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Tokayev Calls for Ukraine Ceasefire to Enable Negotiations
(MENAFN) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday urged a halt to fighting in Ukraine as a step toward opening the way for negotiations.
During a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Tokayev said that bringing the war to an immediate end may not be realistic given current conditions.
He reiterated Kazakhstan’s position that it respects the UN Charter and supports the territorial integrity of every state.
“From the very beginning, we have said, and I have stated this myself, that we hold the Ukrainian people, their history, culture, traditions, and, of course, the Ukrainian language in high regard. Therefore, I did not speak of an immediate end to the war,” he said.
“I understand that, under current circumstances, that would likely be unrealistic. I speak about freezing hostilities within Ukraine’s territory to facilitate a shift toward a process of diplomatic or any other form of negotiations,” he added.
Tokayev, who voiced a comparable proposal in July, expressed appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for understanding his stance, referring to him as “an outstanding statesman.”
“I have very good relations with President Putin. I consider him, one might say, an outstanding statesman,” he said.
During a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Tokayev said that bringing the war to an immediate end may not be realistic given current conditions.
He reiterated Kazakhstan’s position that it respects the UN Charter and supports the territorial integrity of every state.
“From the very beginning, we have said, and I have stated this myself, that we hold the Ukrainian people, their history, culture, traditions, and, of course, the Ukrainian language in high regard. Therefore, I did not speak of an immediate end to the war,” he said.
“I understand that, under current circumstances, that would likely be unrealistic. I speak about freezing hostilities within Ukraine’s territory to facilitate a shift toward a process of diplomatic or any other form of negotiations,” he added.
Tokayev, who voiced a comparable proposal in July, expressed appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for understanding his stance, referring to him as “an outstanding statesman.”
“I have very good relations with President Putin. I consider him, one might say, an outstanding statesman,” he said.
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