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Iraqi Airways Wins US Sanctions Exemption, Resumes Iran Flights
(MENAFN) Iraqi Airways said Tuesday it will restart flights to and from Iran in October, after obtaining a "special exemption" from US sanctions that had curbed services involving Iranian carriers.
In a statement carried by a state-run Iraqi news agency, the national carrier credited the exemption to "diligent efforts" by the government.
The airline had already relaunched service between Najaf and Iranian airports on Monday, the news agency reported.
The move follows a wave of suspensions. Iraq, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates had earlier halted flights to and from Iran after Washington imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's aviation sector.
In a statement carried by a state-run Iraqi news agency, the national carrier credited the exemption to "diligent efforts" by the government.
The airline had already relaunched service between Najaf and Iranian airports on Monday, the news agency reported.
The move follows a wave of suspensions. Iraq, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates had earlier halted flights to and from Iran after Washington imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's aviation sector.
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