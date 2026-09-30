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Norway's PM, 10 Ministers Face Grilling Over Epstein Ties Probe
(MENAFN) Eleven current and former Norwegian ministers will be questioned by parliament over two days starting Wednesday, in a widening inquiry into foreign ministry practices exposed by the Jeffrey Epstein revelations, a newspaper reported Tuesday.
The hearings will focus on what officials knew about concerns within the Foreign Ministry, including grants awarded to the International Peace Institute (IPI). The think tank was previously led by Terje Rod-Larsen, who maintained close contact with the late convicted sex offender.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, foreign minister from 2005 to 2012, is expected to appear before parliament's control committee.
Committee chair Per-Willy Amundsen called the information made public so far "disturbing," but warned that two days of hearings would fall short of establishing a complete picture of the issues under review.
Other probes are already under way. A separate commission is examining the revelations and is due to report in January 2028. Meanwhile, Norway's economic crime authority, Okokrim, is investigating specific corruption allegations involving former ambassador Mona Juul, Rod-Larsen and former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland.
Former Foreign Minister Borge Brende is also slated to answer questions about his roles at the World Economic Forum and his contact with Epstein. Committee member Lars Haltbrekken said he would ask whether Brende's ties to the forum influenced his work as foreign minister.
The ministry agreed to back the forum in 2015, during Brende's time in office. According to figures cited by the newspaper, the forum subsequently received money from Norway's development aid budget.
The hearings will focus on what officials knew about concerns within the Foreign Ministry, including grants awarded to the International Peace Institute (IPI). The think tank was previously led by Terje Rod-Larsen, who maintained close contact with the late convicted sex offender.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, foreign minister from 2005 to 2012, is expected to appear before parliament's control committee.
Committee chair Per-Willy Amundsen called the information made public so far "disturbing," but warned that two days of hearings would fall short of establishing a complete picture of the issues under review.
Other probes are already under way. A separate commission is examining the revelations and is due to report in January 2028. Meanwhile, Norway's economic crime authority, Okokrim, is investigating specific corruption allegations involving former ambassador Mona Juul, Rod-Larsen and former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland.
Former Foreign Minister Borge Brende is also slated to answer questions about his roles at the World Economic Forum and his contact with Epstein. Committee member Lars Haltbrekken said he would ask whether Brende's ties to the forum influenced his work as foreign minister.
The ministry agreed to back the forum in 2015, during Brende's time in office. According to figures cited by the newspaper, the forum subsequently received money from Norway's development aid budget.
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