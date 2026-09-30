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Belgium to Send Ukraine F-16 Fighter Jets by Year’s End
(MENAFN) Ukraine has reached an agreement with Belgium to receive three F-16 fighter jets before the end of the year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Belgium and other countries, including Spain, had already delivered urgently needed F-16 ammunition.
“When Russia escalates daily, it is necessary to add capabilities for shooting down aerial targets and protecting people,” he said, expressing gratitude to Belgium’s prime minister and government for their assistance.
Zelenskyy also said he held separate meetings in Ukraine with Danish parliament speaker Soren Gade and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development President Odile Renaud to discuss support for defense and energy.
He thanked Gade for Denmark’s “strong and consistent support” for Ukraine and emphasized the need to sustain that assistance.
“Financial contributions to Ukraine’s defense production and direct defense assistance, first and foremost air defenses to protect against jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles, are important,” he said.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine and Denmark could explore joint opportunities through the European SAFE instrument to reinforce their shared security.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Belgium and other countries, including Spain, had already delivered urgently needed F-16 ammunition.
“When Russia escalates daily, it is necessary to add capabilities for shooting down aerial targets and protecting people,” he said, expressing gratitude to Belgium’s prime minister and government for their assistance.
Zelenskyy also said he held separate meetings in Ukraine with Danish parliament speaker Soren Gade and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development President Odile Renaud to discuss support for defense and energy.
He thanked Gade for Denmark’s “strong and consistent support” for Ukraine and emphasized the need to sustain that assistance.
“Financial contributions to Ukraine’s defense production and direct defense assistance, first and foremost air defenses to protect against jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles, are important,” he said.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine and Denmark could explore joint opportunities through the European SAFE instrument to reinforce their shared security.
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