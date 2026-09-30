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Trump Orders Agencies onto AI Portal America.gov
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday requiring federal agencies to connect their public-facing services to America.gov, a newly launched, AI-powered platform meant to serve as a single gateway to government services.
The order directs agencies to make their services available through the site "as soon as possible," Trump said, calling the platform a fundamental change in how Americans deal with the federal government.
“Our goal is that anything you might need from the United States government will be accessible at your fingertips and very quickly at your command,” Trump said before signing the order.
Trump said America.gov would spare citizens from wading through "10,000 forms" and thousands of government websites. Users would instead request services directly and get help through the platform, he said.
Trump said the system was built with privacy and security in mind. “To ensure that your personal information is not collected or stored, and your conversation disappears when you leave, and everything stays totally private.”
“Cannot, in theory, be hacked into. And when they figure a way to do that, we'll end it,” he added.
The signing came as Trump prepared to host a White House lunch for leading technology executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta; Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI; and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.
The order directs agencies to make their services available through the site "as soon as possible," Trump said, calling the platform a fundamental change in how Americans deal with the federal government.
“Our goal is that anything you might need from the United States government will be accessible at your fingertips and very quickly at your command,” Trump said before signing the order.
Trump said America.gov would spare citizens from wading through "10,000 forms" and thousands of government websites. Users would instead request services directly and get help through the platform, he said.
Trump said the system was built with privacy and security in mind. “To ensure that your personal information is not collected or stored, and your conversation disappears when you leave, and everything stays totally private.”
“Cannot, in theory, be hacked into. And when they figure a way to do that, we'll end it,” he added.
The signing came as Trump prepared to host a White House lunch for leading technology executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta; Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI; and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.
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