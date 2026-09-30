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Palestine Calls on Firms to Review Links to Israeli Settlements
(MENAFN) Palestine on Tuesday urged businesses around the world to reassess their commercial relationships with companies named in an updated UN human rights database concerning activities connected to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.
Palestine’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva welcomed the latest revision, which identifies 214 companies, including 61 added to the list for the first time.
"It is abundantly clear at this juncture that many enterprises of the 214 among the list are Israeli companies that have links with different companies in many countries around the world," Ibrahim Khraishi told the UN Human Rights Council.
"Any enterprises cooperating with these Israeli enterprises need to review those relationships," he said.
The UN human rights office said the database identifies companies from 11 countries involved in specific activities related to settlements.
Khraishi also welcomed businesses that have ended their involvement in settlement-related operations, including firms that withdrew from contracts they had previously signed. He called on the UN office to revise and publish the database every year.
Palestine’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva welcomed the latest revision, which identifies 214 companies, including 61 added to the list for the first time.
"It is abundantly clear at this juncture that many enterprises of the 214 among the list are Israeli companies that have links with different companies in many countries around the world," Ibrahim Khraishi told the UN Human Rights Council.
"Any enterprises cooperating with these Israeli enterprises need to review those relationships," he said.
The UN human rights office said the database identifies companies from 11 countries involved in specific activities related to settlements.
Khraishi also welcomed businesses that have ended their involvement in settlement-related operations, including firms that withdrew from contracts they had previously signed. He called on the UN office to revise and publish the database every year.
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