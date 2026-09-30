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UN Chief Denounces Deadly Myanmar Airstrike, Civilian Attacks
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over reports of a military airstrike in Myanmar’s Rakhine State and condemned continued violence targeting civilians, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
"The secretary general strongly condemns these attacks and calls on all parties to end violence immediately to protect civilians and comply with their obligations under international law," Stephane Dujarric told reporters, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.
Dujarric said the Sept. 28 strike near a market in Kalchau reportedly killed 50 people and wounded nearly 60 others, many of whom sustained critical injuries. He said the incident brings into "sharp focus" the lack of conditions needed for displaced people, including Rohingya communities, to return safely, voluntarily, with dignity and on a sustainable basis.
Guterres called on the parties involved in the conflict to ensure "safe, sustained, and unimpeded" access for the UN and humanitarian organizations so they can provide essential assistance wherever it is needed.
The secretary-general also raised concerns previously expressed by the UN Refugee Agency and the UN Human Rights Office over reports that Malaysian authorities had returned around 1,500 people to Myanmar. He urged Malaysia to immediately stop the process and prevent any further deportations.
"The secretary general strongly condemns these attacks and calls on all parties to end violence immediately to protect civilians and comply with their obligations under international law," Stephane Dujarric told reporters, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.
Dujarric said the Sept. 28 strike near a market in Kalchau reportedly killed 50 people and wounded nearly 60 others, many of whom sustained critical injuries. He said the incident brings into "sharp focus" the lack of conditions needed for displaced people, including Rohingya communities, to return safely, voluntarily, with dignity and on a sustainable basis.
Guterres called on the parties involved in the conflict to ensure "safe, sustained, and unimpeded" access for the UN and humanitarian organizations so they can provide essential assistance wherever it is needed.
The secretary-general also raised concerns previously expressed by the UN Refugee Agency and the UN Human Rights Office over reports that Malaysian authorities had returned around 1,500 people to Myanmar. He urged Malaysia to immediately stop the process and prevent any further deportations.
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