MEXC Leads SOL And DOGE Market-Price Liquidity In Coingecko's 2026 CEX Report

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, led the exchanges studied in order book liquidity at the market price for both SOL and DOGE in CoinGecko Research's 2026 Crypto Liquidity on CEXes Report. The report measured order book depth for the top five non-stablecoin assets, BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and DOGE, across eight exchanges over 60 days from July 6 to September 3, 2026.

MEXC Records Highest SOL Liquidity at the Market Price

CoinGecko found that SOL liquidity was more evenly distributed across exchanges in 2026 compared with the previous year. Within this more competitive landscape, MEXC recorded approximately $934,000 in SOL order book liquidity at the market price, the highest among the eight exchanges studied.

The report also noted that SOL liquidity became more distributed across exchanges despite overall liquidity declining from 2025 levels. Beyond the immediate market price, other venues gained depth, with Bitget and Coinbase overtaking MEXC past the ±$0.20 range.

MEXC Leads DOGE Liquidity at the Market Price and Further Out

For DOGE, MEXC recorded more than $443,000 in order book liquidity at the market price, the highest among the exchanges studied. Only Binance, MEXC and OKX exceeded $200,000 at this level.

Further from the market price, MEXC regained the lead past the ±$0.0006 (0.3%) range, surpassing Binance and Bitget. Its liquidity then leveled off beyond the ±1% interval at roughly $2 million on each side of the order book.

MEXC Maintains Deep DOGE Liquidity During Market Shifts

The report also examined DOGE liquidity during individual market events. On August 21, as DOGE market depth shifted alongside broader price movements, MEXC remained among the venues showing substantial depth across the order book. The report's observations also found that MEXC traders placed larger block orders around key price levels during subsequent DOGE price movements.

"For retail traders, liquidity is fundamental to market quality. It determines execution efficiency, price stability and the ability to enter or exit positions with confidence," said Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of MEXC. "Deep liquidity is therefore central to how MEXC lowers barriers to trading and provides more efficient access to global market opportunities."

Taken together, the findings show MEXC maintaining strong liquidity close to the market price for both SOL and DOGE, while its DOGE depth also extends further into the order book. For traders, deeper liquidity can support more efficient execution by allowing orders to be absorbed with less impact on market prices.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to strengthen market depth and execution quality as part of its broader effort to provide users with a more efficient trading experience under its "Infinite Opportunities" vision.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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