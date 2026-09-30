Cerenome Expects $1.55 Million In Cnside® Third Quarter Gross Billings
|Date
|Wednesday, September 30, 2026
|Time
|8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast
|Click here to access the webcast
|Dial-in (U.S./Canada)
|877-270-2148
|Dial-in (International)
|412-902-6510
Basis of Presentation: Preliminary Results, Gross Billings and Run-Rate Figures
The preliminary third-quarter gross billings figure is based on management's review of claims submitted through September 30, 2026, is subject to completion of financial close procedures and review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, and may differ materially from final results. "Gross billings" is an operating metric representing charges for CNSide tests submitted to payers at the Company's list prices; it is not revenue under U.S. GAAP and does not indicate amounts that will be collected. Revenue is recognized under ASC 606 net of contractual allowances and implicit price concessions and is expected to be substantially lower than gross billings. Run-rate figures apply list prices to the Company's 1,250 total annualized test order goal and historical order rates under the platform's prior owner, and assume the CNSide CSF Molecular Profile Test and CNSide Breast Cancer Protein Expression Assays launch as planned and are ordered at those rates. CNSide order rates may differ. Existing CPT codes do not establish coverage or payment for these assays on cerebrospinal fluid. Run-rate figures are not forecasts of revenue, gross billings, or collections for any period.
About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC
CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. For more information, visit .
About Cerenome
Cerenome (Nasdaq: CNSY) is a CNS oncology company advancing an integrated platform that combines precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for patients with central nervous system cancers. The Company's CNSide® Diagnostics platform supports the detection, molecular characterization, and longitudinal monitoring of CNS cancers through cerebrospinal fluid-based testing. Its lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQTM (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancers. The data & artificial intelligence platform is designed to integrate diagnostic, molecular, imaging, and clinical data into actionable insights that support precision oncology and therapeutic innovation. For more information, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by terms such as "expect," "potential," "anticipating," "planning," "on track" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding preliminary third-quarter gross billings; the timing and amount of revenue and cash collections; achievement of a 1,250 annualized total test order run rate; annualized gross billings run-rate calculations and the order rates underlying them; the timing of the launches of the CSF Molecular Profile Test and multiple CNSide Breast Cancer Protein Expression Assays; Medicare pricing and its effective date; Medicare and commercial coverage, including the covered-lives target; claim adjudication and reimbursement rates; the timing of revenue guidance; and expectations as to the Company's future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
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