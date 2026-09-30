Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. Announces Update To Investor Marketing Engagements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd., (TSXV:TRR, OTCQB:TRGXF) ('the Company' or 'Terra Rossa'), is pleased to provide an update to previously announced investor marketing engagements.

Additional Engagement with Adelaide Capital

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the“Agreement”) with Adelaide Capital Markets (“Adelaide Capital”), a full-service investor relations firm to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company. Adelaide Capital will assist the Company with investor marketing and communications, including the development of investor materials, coordination of non-deal roadshows, and virtual marketing initiatives.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay Adelaide Capital a fee of C$7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes. The Company has not granted Adelaide Capital any stock options or other securities in connection with the Agreement. The Agreement will commence on September 30, 2026 for an initial term of three months ending December 30, 2026, and will continue on a month-to-month basis unless terminated in accordance with its terms.

Adelaide Capital is principally owned by Deborah Honig and is an arm's-length party to the Company. Adelaide Capital and its employees do not currently own any shares of the Company. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Amendment to Access Capital Partners Inc. Engagement

Pursuant to the Company's announcement on August 25, 2026 of the engagement of Access Capital Partners Inc. (“Access”), the Company and Access have amended the payment terms of the agreement (the“Amended Agreement”), whereby the cash fee of $15,000 to be payable in four monthly instalments of $3,750 plus applicable taxes. The Amended Agreement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.

The Company is a gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the Company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current Board and Management is focused on building shareholder value through the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas gold project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Carter Smith, CEO & Director

T: 604-848-4138 or ...

X: @terrarossagold

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“projects”,“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions“will”,“would”,“may”,“could” or“should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.