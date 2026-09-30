DT Midstream Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DETROIT, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced today that it has published its annual Corporate Sustainability Report which outlines the company's environmental, social and governance accomplishments.

The report can be found at dtmidstream.com/sustainability.

“Demand for reliable and affordable energy continues to grow, and we remain focused on developing and operating the infrastructure needed to safely deliver natural gas where it is needed most,” said David Slater, DT Midstream Executive Chairman and CEO.“Sustainability is integral to our long-term strategy and guides how we operate every day-safely, responsibly and with the future in mind.”

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at

CONTACT: Investor Relations Todd Lohrmann, DT Midstream, 313.774.2424...