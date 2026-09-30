Oregon Department Of Transportation Selects Rekor Command® To Deliver Safety Alerts Directly To Drivers Statewide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered roadway intelligence, today announced that the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has issued an Intent to Award to Rekor for its statewide Connected In-Vehicle Alerts program. The anticipated value is $1.4 million over five years, subject to final contract negotiations and annual renewals after year two.

The planned program would bring Rekor Command® and its Driver Connect feature to a statewide deployment, connecting ODOT's traffic information directly to drivers. It builds on the Company's existing Driver Connect deployment within the Las Vegas metropolitan region, which has delivered more than 1.18 million in-vehicle alerts across the Las Vegas metro area.

"Oregon's intent to award reflects the value of connecting roadway intelligence directly to the drivers who need it," said Marc Segal, Command Director at Rekor. "Our goal is to help ODOT extend the reach of its traffic information across urban and rural corridors using the vehicle displays and navigation tools drivers already rely on. Rekor's work in Southern Nevada provides an operating foundation as we move toward a statewide deployment in Oregon."

Rekor Command® will ingest incident and work zone data from ODOT's TripCheck traveler information system. Command validates and prioritizes events, and Driver Connect would deliver location-specific alerts to approaching drivers, providing crucial advance notice of roadway hazards. Alert zones would be generated automatically as events enter the system. Under the program, ODOT would transmit safety alerts to vehicles through separate, independent feeds from Rekor and any other selected vendors, helping reach more drivers across Oregon.

Alerts reach drivers through supported factory-installed vehicle displays, navigation apps including Apple Maps and Waze, and electronic logging device platforms for commercial vehicles. Rekor's partner HAAS Alert would provide vehicle distribution through its Safety Cloud® network. The service requires no roadside hardware or aftermarket devices, and no new app for drivers to download.

The planned service would extend ODOT's safety messaging beyond fixed roadside signs, including along rural highways where installing and maintaining dynamic message signs is costly. Alerts would operate where cellular coverage and supported vehicle or navigation platforms are available.

For Rekor, the proposed Oregon program represents a multi-year opportunity to expand adoption of Driver Connect and Rekor Command®. The Company expects to extend these capabilities to additional state and regional agencies seeking broader driver alert coverage through active connected vehicle and navigation networks.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a technology company developing trusted data, privacy, security, and intelligence solutions for real-world transportation, public safety, video, and sensor networks. Rekor's advanced computer vision, machine learning, data security, and media authentication platforms help government agencies, public-safety organizations, transportation authorities, commercial customers, and technology partners transform visual, roadway, and sensor data into trusted, actionable intelligence. Rekor's solutions are designed to support safer, more efficient mobility, stronger public-safety outcomes, privacy-conscious data practices, operational transparency, and evidentiary integrity.

To learn more, visit Rekor.ai.

Media & Investor Relations Contact

Charles Degliomini

Executive Vice President

Rekor Systems, Inc.

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