OHBA CONGRATULATES 2026 AWARDS OF DISTINCTION WINNERS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating Excellence within Ontario's Home Building Industry

Collingwood, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 OHBA Awards of Distinction (AoD). This annual awards program recognizes the creativity, innovation and excellence of builders, renovators, developers and service professionals within Ontario's dynamic residential construction industry. Categories span seven groupings, including renovation, architectural design, room design, image and advertising, on-site sales presentation, and the coveted Prestige Awards.

The winners were revealed last night at the Awards of Distinction Gala. The evening brought together industry leaders, experts, and members to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of Ontario's residential construction industry.

2026 OHBA Awards of Distinction - Top Honours

Builder of the Year - Large Volume: Menkes Developments Ltd., of Toronto

Menkes has spent over 70 years proving that excellence in homebuilding is a sustained commitment to quality, innovation, community, and integrity across every project, every team, and every relationship.

In 2023, Menkes delivered over 1,700 residential suites, and in 2025 delivered a record-breaking 2,600 suites across five buildings, following its award-winning legacy as Canada's Top High-Rise Builder for two consecutive years.

Menkes' culture of integrity, diversity, and mentorship ensures the company continues to attract and retain the industry's best talent. Menkes is proud to develop our staff through coaching and mentoring opportunities internally and by exposing employees to cross-functional collaboration. Mentorship opportunities within departments, collaboration and recognition are important to our entire organization and a testament to our commitment is evident through the abundance of long-tenured employees. Menkes prides itself on not only employing but retaining industry experts.

Builder of the Year - Small Volume: Amsted Design-Build, of Ottawa

Amsted are proud of their team for being a leader, continuing to invest in their people, the client experience and the communities they serve, and not let consumer sentiment affect our company goals and the integrity of our team.

Recognizing custom homes as a strategic area for growth, we implemented a focused sales and marketing strategy to increase awareness, improve lead quality and build confidence among prospective custom home clients. Through targeted digital marketing, homeowner education and exceptional client experiences, we have intentionally repositioned and grown our custom home division.

Renovator of the Year: RND Construction Ltd., of Ottawa

For 36 years, RND Construction has built its reputation through the strongest marketing tool available: trust. Their growth has been driven by exceptional client experiences, referrals, industry relationships, and a reputation earned one renovation at a time.

Innovation at RND Construction is not about following trends; it is about continuously improving how homes are renovated, how clients are served, and how our industry moves forward.

Long before sustainable construction became mainstream, RND committed to building better-performing homes. Their“sustainability with style” philosophy proves that environmentally responsible renovations can also deliver exceptional design, comfort and functionality.

Service Professional of the Year: Design Plan Services Inc.

Design Plan Services (DPS) approaches every project with urgency and a solutions-oriented mindset, proactively addressing challenges and working collaboratively with clients, municipalities and consultant teams to keep projects moving forward.

The firm's“It Can Be Done” campaign further highlights their collaborative, solutions-oriented approach to complex planning challenges. Since June 2025, their digital marketing efforts have generated over 438,000 impressions, demonstrating growing brand recognition and engagement.

Provincially, DPS works with clients and communities across Ontario and has contributed to the approvals of more than 10,000 residential units, supporting housing supply and community growth. The firm continually monitors planning best practices and emerging trends from across Canada to ensure innovative and effective approaches are applied to its work.

Innovation Award: Ironstone Building Company for the Try Before You Buy Program

Rather than asking buyers to make one of the largest financial decisions of their lives before experiencing the home or neighbourhood, Ironstone Building Company's Try Before You Buy program allows them to experience both first while building toward ownership.

Try Before You BuyTM was developed to remove some of the biggest barriers to homeownership by allowing prospective buyers to experience a home before committing to purchase. The program combines the flexibility of renting with a clear pathway to ownership, giving buyers greater confidence while reducing financial uncertainty.

Participants move into a brand-new home while locking in today's purchase price. During their lease, they recieve $400 per month in purchase credits, which can accumulate up to $15,000, while benefitting from home ownership education and financial guidance to prepare to buy when the time is right.

The 2026 Prestige Award winners also include:

Project of the Year – Low-Rise: Branthaven Homes for Pier House, Mississauga

Project of the Year – High or Mid-Rise: Fusion Homes for Anthem at the Metalworks, Guelph

OHBA People's Choice: Hallet Homes for Millcroft – The Legacy, Burlington

The full list of winners is available at

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About OHBA:

The Ontario Home Builders' Association is the voice of the building, land development, and professional renovation industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 28 local associations across the province. OHBA collects, analyzes and distributes information to its members and the general public; advocates on behalf of the industry to the key stakeholders; promotes innovation and professionalism within the industry; promotes affordability and choice in housing; and provides group benefit plans and other membership services.

Since 2007, OHBA members have built more than 700,000 homes in more than 500 Ontario communities. The residential construction industry employs more than 500,000 people across the province and contributes more than $66.6 billion dollars to Ontario's economy.

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2026 OHBA AoD Winners

CONTACT: Liz Davidson Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) 416-677-1975...