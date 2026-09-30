Brutus Mining Announces Appointment Of Gordon Robb And Luke Van Der Meer As Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) () () is pleased to announce the appointments of Gordon Robb and Luke van der Meer, B.Sc., P.Geo., as advisors to the Company (the“”).

“Gordon and Luke bring the capital markets and technical judgment we want as we plan the Company's financing strategy and work on the CW Property,” said Christos Doulis, Chief Executive Officer of Brutus.“A company at our stage needs someone who understands how junior exploration companies are financed and followed, and someone who will look at field data and say plainly whether it holds up. We are glad to welcome them.”

Mr. Robb is Chief Executive Officer and a director of ESGold Corp. He has more than a decade of experience in institutional fixed income markets and mining capital markets.

“Brutus has listed, has announced its first financing and has set out where the proceeds go, including the evaluation of new project opportunities. The work now is to close the offerings and keep the Company's spending and disclosure disciplined. I look forward to working with the board and management on that,” said Mr. Robb.

Mr. Robb has held roles in institutional fixed income markets at ICAP, BGC Partners and TMX Group, and has served as Business Development and Investor Relations Manager of Scottie Resources Corp. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics from Thompson Rivers University.

Mr. van der Meer is a Vancouver-based geological consultant to the Company and has served as its Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, reviewing and approving the scientific and technical information in the Company's news release of September 17, 2026, which announced the engagement of Palliser Exploration Ltd. to carry out a geochemical soil sampling survey of approximately 1,500 samples at the CW Property. The survey is expected to be completed by mid-October 2026.

“The CW Property hosts five documented mineral occurrences and is at an early stage of exploration,” said Mr. van der Meer.“The work now is to understand how those occurrences relate to each other, so that field budgets go to the ground to justify the next step. I look forward to working with the board and management on that.”

Mr. van der Meer holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Otago in New Zealand. He has served as Vice President Exploration and Qualified Person of Northway Resources Corp., as Vice President Exploration of Longford Exploration Services Ltd., and as Vice President Exploration and Qualified Person of Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. (now Lodestar Metals Corp.). He is the author of the NI 43-101 technical report on the York Harbour Property, Newfoundland, prepared for York Harbour Metals Inc. in 2022. He has also worked with Barrick, Fortescue, HPX, Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., Polar X Limited and VDM Geological Consulting.

Grant of Stock Options

In connection with the Appointments, the Company has granted a total of 225,000 stock options (the“ Options”) pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, comprised of 125,000 Options to Mr. Robb and 100,000 Options to Mr. van der Meer. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 per common share for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant.

The Options are governed by the terms of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and the Options, and any common shares issued upon the exercise of, are subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Brutus Mining Inc.

Brutus Mining Inc. (CSE: BRU) (FSE: ZI3) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company. Its sole mineral property interest is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the CW Property, five contiguous mineral claims totalling 2,894.56 hectares in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, approximately 100 kilometres north of Kamloops (the“ Property”). The Property hosts five reported MINFILE showings with copper and gold mineralization and is at an early stage of exploration. No mineral resources or mineral reserves have been estimated on the Property.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christos Doulis

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 636-7335

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”, expect”,“target”,“plan”,“forecast”,“may”,“would”,“could”,“schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Maxus', future growth potential for Maxus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Maxus' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected benefits of the Appointments. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.