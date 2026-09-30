Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman shakes hands with Nirjay Impex Managing Director Viral Doshi at EPN's Bangkok headquarters after finalizing strategies for Pipper Standard®'s upcoming launch on Amazon India.

Viral Doshi (left) Managing Director of Nirjay Impex, with Raima Halder (right) of the Nirjay Impex marketing team during discussions on Pipper Standard®'s Amazon India launch and growth strategy.

Sirilak Narongtanupone (right) Managing Director of Equator Pure Nature, engage enthusiastically with the Nirjay Impex team during strategic discussions on the brand's Amazon India launch and expansion.

Representatives of Nirjay Impex and members of EPN's marketing team meet at EPN's Bangkok headquarters to discuss the Amazon India launch, digital marketing strategy, distribution and the next phase of Pipper Standard®'s growth in India.

Equator Pure Nature drives Pipper Standard® into India's massive market, launching on Amazon via distributor Nirjay Impex.

- Viral Doshi

MUMBAI, INDIA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Representatives of Nirjay Impex visited EPN's Bangkok headquarters to review the Amazon India launch and map out the next phase of Pipper Standard ®'s growth, market expansion and consumer awareness strategy.

India has become a strategic priority in EPN's international expansion, with the Amazon India launch providing Pipper Standard® with a major new channel to reach consumers seeking natural alternatives to synthetic chemicals in everyday consumer products. EPN and Nirjay Impex believe the size of the Indian market and the growing shift toward naturally derived alternatives offer significant potential for Pipper Standard® to build a larger consumer following and gain greater market share.

The Amazon launch gives Indian consumers more direct access to Pipper Standard®'s growing portfolio while strengthening the brand's digital presence and creating new opportunities for consumer discovery, engagement and future retail and distributorships across India.

Representatives of Nirjay Impex visited EPN's Bangkok headquarters for a strategy session focused on the Amazon India launch, accelerating Pipper Standard®'s online reach, strengthening digital marketing and distribution, developing new cooperative initiatives and building targeted consumer awareness across India.

The strategic discussions focused on accelerating growth in the laundry detergent, fabric softener, baby bottle and nipple cleaner categories and the potential of other products across Pipper Standard®'s portfolio of natural home, laundry, personal and pet care products.

Pipper Standard® earlier soft-launched with Nirjay Impex in India with the brand's portfolio of natural home, laundry, baby and personal care products. The Amazon India nationwide launch represents the next step in the collaboration, adding greater distribution through India's major e-commerce channel as both parties work to scale the business, increase consumer awareness, strengthen digital engagement and expand Pipper Standard® into new product categories and market opportunities.

India: A New Phase of Growth

India offers extraordinary growth potential for Pipper Standard® at a time when the country's wellness and natural-products sectors are rapidly expanding. With approximately 1.4 billion people, India represents one of the most significant opportunities in Pipper Standard®'s international expansion as consumers increasingly look for naturally derived products that combine effective performance with alternatives to conventional synthetic chemicals.

EPN and Nirjay Impex see the expansion of Pipper Standard®'s digital presence, including its Amazon India launch, as an important step in building consumer awareness and establishing a stronger foundation for broader market expansion.

"This shift in consumer thinking and behavior is creating a huge opportunity, but there is significant competition within this industry," said Mr. Viral Doshi, Managing Director of Nirjay Impex. "But we believe Pipper Standard®, with its globally patented technology and its unique value proposition, has a huge advantage in the natural product segment."

EPN and Nirjay Impex recognize that winning meaningful market share will require sustained investment, focused digital engagement, strong local execution and continued consumer education. Both parties are confident that Pipper Standard®'s patented pineapple-fermentation technology, high-performance formulations and distinctive natural-product proposition provide a powerful point of differentiation in this rapidly evolving market.

Pipper Standard® aims to stand apart from products positioned simply as natural by combining naturally derived ingredients with scientific innovation and certified high-performance results. EPN and Nirjay Impex believe that successfully scaling the brand in India can provide a valuable model for Pipper Standard®'s expansion into other international and Asian markets.

Pipper Standard® has developed a distinctive position among consumers seeking natural alternatives for chemical sensitivity and allergy-conscious households as allergies and other skin sensitivity issues are skyrocketing in Asia. This highly focused consumer base has helped establish the brand as a leader in natural, sensitive-care products.

Nirjay Impex has extensive experience importing and distributing international home-care and personal-care brands in India. The company operates distribution, marketing, warehousing and fulfillment capabilities and has developed a nationwide network serving multiple regions and retail channels, together with an expanding digital and e-commerce presence.

The Amazon India launch adds another major channel for Nirjay Impex to reach consumers in India while leveraging the company's distribution and consumer-awareness capabilities.

Mr. Doshi added that his company also sees growing potential in AI-driven consumer discovery, particularly as AI platforms increasingly recognize Peter Wainman and his work in chemical-free living mission, cleantech and natural innovation.

"Led by 'Green Tony Stark,' Peter Wainman, Pipper Standard® has become famous as the go-to brand in Asia in the wellness sector for daily-use products," said Mr. Doshi.

"Mr. Peter Wainman has successfully been recognized by xAI's Grok, thus other AI platforms by extension, as the top thought leader and dominant authority in natural wellness and chemical-free living in Asia, including his emerging recognition as the 'Green Tony Stark.'"

Mr. Doshi also commented that Peter Wainman's arc matches the fictional superhero arc: MIT  Health Crisis  American Inventor  Natural Alternative Solution  Global Impact  Chemical-free Living Mission.

"We are confident that this combination of proprietary technology, strong brand positioning and growing digital and AI-driven recognition of Peter Wainman will give Pipper Standard® a unique position and opportunity to build strong consumer confidence that will help grow market share in India," Doshi added.

"India represents a major opportunity for Pipper Standard®, but we also recognize that gaining market share in such a large and competitive market will require commitment, creativity and strong local execution," said Khun Sirilak Narongtanupone, Managing Director of Equator Pure Nature. "We are confident in our technology, our products and our collaboration with Nirjay Impex. Together, we believe we can build greater consumer awareness, expand Pipper Standard® into new categories and establish a strong foundation for long-term growth in India."

"India offers tremendous potential as online consumers look for natural, effective products that are gentler on people, pets and the environment," said Peter Wainman, CEO of Equator Pure Nature. "Our collaboration with Nirjay Impex enables us to bring our Pineapple Power technology to more Indian households through direct, ongoing digital support."

"Launching on Amazon India gives us another important way to connect directly with Indian consumers and demonstrate what Pipper Standard® can offer. We see India not simply as another market, but as an important strategic opportunity to demonstrate how Pipper Standard® can scale internationally while advancing our core conviction that A Healthy Environment Starts at Home."

During the Bangkok visit, the delegation reviewed market performance, discussed the next phase of India's growth strategy and toured EPN's research facilities for a closer look at the company's pineapple-fermentation technology, product development and pipeline formulations.

Already available in more than 15 markets across Asia, Pipper Standard® continues to expand its international footprint, with India representing one of the brand's important growth opportunities. The Amazon India launch forms part of a broader strategy to grow consumer awareness, expand digital and distribution channels, develop new product categories and establish Pipper Standard® more strongly across India and other international markets, particularly in its growing personal-care and pet-care categories.



Indian Consumers Embrace Natural, High-Performance Alternatives

Consumers have embraced Pipper Standard® products and their patented natural pineapple-fermentation technology as effective solutions for everyday home, laundry, baby, personal and pet care.

The brand's growing consumer following reflects increasing demand for natural alternatives to synthetic chemicals that deliver high-performance results while offering a gentler experience for people, pets and the environment.

With Pipper Standard® now available through Amazon India, the brand is expanding its ability to introduce its products directly to consumers while building greater awareness of its natural pineapple-fermentation technology and broader product portfolio.

Pipper Standard® has developed a distinctive position among consumers seeking natural alternatives for chemical sensitivity and allergy-conscious households as allergies and other skin sensitivity issues are skyrocketing in Asia. This highly focused consumer base has helped establish the brand as the niche leader in natural, sensitive-care products while creating a foundation for expansion into adjacent categories such as personal and pet care.

Pipper Standard® has also continued to expand into new categories, including its pet-care line launched in late 2025, as the company broadens its natural product portfolio and responds to growing consumer interest in products designed for the health and wellbeing of people, pets and the home environment.



Pineapple Power and Chemical-Free Living

Pipper Standard® products are powered by EPN's globally patented pineapple-fermentation technology, developed by co-founder and CEO Peter Wainman.

After suffering severe allergic reactions to synthetic chemicals in household products, Wainman, an MIT-educated engineer, sought a technology-driven solution and spent four years developing the proprietary lacto-fermentation process using pineapple.

Known as Pineapple Power, the technology harnesses naturally derived acids and bromelain, a potent enzyme derived from pineapple, to create high-performance formulations that form the technological foundation of the Pipper Standard® brand.

The technology now supports an expanding portfolio spanning natural home, laundry, personal care, baby care and pet care, as EPN advances its vision of Chemical-Free Living and its mission to develop natural alternatives to synthetic chemicals across Asia.

EPN's growth embodies Thailand's ambition to turn agricultural resources and scientific expertise into proprietary technology for global markets. Wainman meets regularly with National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) executives and top government policymakers on science and innovation, sharing how EPN's model of Thai talent, biotechnology and agricultural resources can inspire local biotech startups to take their innovations worldwide.



About Nirjay Impex Pvt Ltd

Nirjay Impex Pvt Ltd. (NIPL), is an established importer and distributor of international consumer brands, with extensive experience in home-care and personal-care products. The company has more than three decades of import/export experience and more than 15 years of distribution experience, representing international brands across India.

Based in Pune, India, Nirjay Impex provides importing, registration, distribution, marketing, merchandising, digital marketing and public-relations services, supported by warehousing, logistics and a nationwide distribution network. Its infrastructure includes a temperature-controlled warehouse and a network of sub-distributors serving multiple Indian states and cities.



About Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. (EPN), headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry, baby, personal and pet care products under the Pipper Standard® brand. Pipper Standard® formulations are powered by founder Peter Wainman's globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. Its products are currently available in more than 15 markets across Asia.

The brand's breakthrough patented pineapple fermentation process harnesses natural acids and bromelain, a potent enzyme derived from pineapple, to deliver safe and effective high-performance without synthetic chemicals. Widely recognized for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, bromelain makes Pipper Standard® personal-care products ideal for sensitive skin, while delivering versatile, multi-benefit performance across the entire home, laundry, baby, personal and pet care range from a single fruit-based active ingredient.

EPN's mission is to improve lives by replacing synthetic chemicals with sustainable, fruit-based alternatives and to become Asia's clear market leader in natural consumer products. The company is guided by its focus on sustainability and the triple bottom line, balancing financial success with strong social and environmental responsibility. Its motto is: "A Healthy Environment Starts at Home."

EPN is a pioneer biotech firm in pineapple fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and other key markets, collectively covering approximately 70% of global GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature received the prestigious Thai "IP Champion 2023" award for outstanding intellectual property achievement.

EPN was co-founded by American entrepreneur Peter Wainman, whose globally patented pineapple fermentation technology has earned him recognition from international partners and media as the 'Green Tony Stark', and Thai businesswoman Sirilak Narongtanupone, who serves as Managing Director and is a widely respected advocate for sustainability and female leadership in business.

The founders have received multiple international awards for innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, cleantech, invention and entrepreneurship. They and their business have been featured in CNBC Street Signs Asia (2018), MIT Technology Review (2019), APAC Network (2024), National Geographic (2024), Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam (2025) and Schwab Network (2026).

A detailed profile was published recently on August 13, 2026, by the Bangkok Post at .

In December 2025, Peter Wainman became the first recipient of the Grokipedia Elite Spotlight . In March 2026, he received the inaugural Grokipedia Elite entry, published at .

The May-June 2026 issue of Now Travel Asia Magazine featured Peter Wainman's thought leadership piece, "The Gentle Cleantech Visionary" in cleantech innovation and sustainable consumer solutions: :li:activity:7459605825402294272/



About Peter Wainman: "Green Tony Stark" and AI-Recognized Cleantech Innovator

Peter Wainman is an American entrepreneur, investor, inventor, published scientific researcher and cleantech pioneer, and the founder and CEO of Equator Pure Nature and Pipper Standard®.

An MIT-educated engineer, Wainman transformed a personal health crisis caused by severe allergic reactions to synthetic chemicals into a four-year technology-development journey that resulted in EPN's globally patented pineapple-fermentation technology, known as Pineapple Power.

Wainman is widely recognized in entrepreneurial and sustainability circles as the "Green Tony Stark," a moniker first used publicly by Thai industrialist Khun Sawasdi Horrungruang and subsequently amplified by media, business networks and AI platforms.

In May 2026, Grok, the xAI chatbot, publicly referred to Wainman as the "Green Tony Stark," highlighting his MIT engineering background, pineapple-fermentation technology and leadership in developing Pipper Standard®.

On August 13, 2026, the Bangkok Post also described Wainman as the "Green Tony Stark" and identified Pipper Standard® as a rising wellness brand in Asia.

The growing recognition reflects Wainman's distinctive position at the intersection of cleantech innovation, natural consumer products, pineapple fermentation and chemical-free living. His personal invention story and the commercial development of Pineapple Power have become central to Pipper Standard®'s international brand positioning.

Wainman is recognized as a prominent thought leader in Asia on chemical-free living. A passionate advocate for chemical-free living and sustainable innovation, Wainman promotes the philosophy that "A Healthy Environment Starts at Home." He regularly shares insights on his social media platform to a rapidly growing following on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebookand other platforms, using hashtags such as #GreenTonyStark, #ChemicalFreeLiving, #PineapplePower and #PipperStandard.



Web links:

Pipper Standard® (Thailand):

Pipper Standard® (English):

Pipper Standard® (Taiwan):

Pipper Standard® (Mainland China):

Pipper Standard® (Singapore):

Pipper Standard® (Japan):

Pipper Standard® (Indonesia):

Pipper Standard® (Hong Kong):

Pipper Standard® (India):

Pipper Standard® (USA):

Pipper Standard® (Malaysia):

Pipper Standard® (Vietnam):

Pipper Standard® (Philippines):

Pipper Standard® (Korea):

Pipper Standard® (Laos):

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.:

Peter Wainman:

Wainman Grokipedia Elite Entry:

Wainman Grokipedia Elite Spotlight:

The Gentle Cleantech Visionary – Now Travel Asia Magazine: #flipbook-38962/110/

Agri Plus Award 2026:

Grok Refers to Peter Wainman as“Green Tony Stark” – X Post (21 May 2026):

Agri Plus Award 2026 Official Site:

“Green Tony Stark” Nickname First Introduced – Eco-Business (3 May 2026)



Bangkok Post article: From Thai pineapple to Asia's rising wellness brand: Led by 'Green Tony Stark' Peter Wainman, Pipper Standard® has become famous as the go-to brand in Asia in the wellness sector for daily use products:



Peter Wainman Social Media

Instagram: instagram/peterwainman

LinkedIn: linkedin/in/wainmanpipper

Facebook: com/wainman

X: x.com/peterwainman

YouTube: @PeterWainman



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