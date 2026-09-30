Impetus Expands Prism From Unified Observability To Enterprise AI Trust Platform

Impetus Technologies

Unified data, cloud and AI visibility across token consumption, cost, performance, and compliance

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impetus, a global software-led data and AI services company, today announced the expansion of Impetus Prism TM, its proprietary Observability platform, to an end-to-end AI Trust Platform, with enhanced visibility across cloud, data, and AI agents and workflow operations. The latest release adds AI agent and workflow observability, giving enterprises unified visibility into the cost and token economics, performance, and compliance of their AI systems.This innovative release addresses a broader enterprise need: operational trust across the entire AI stack. By bringing cloud, data, and AI agent observability into a seamless, unified view, Prism helps enterprises understand how AI systems operate, what they cost, where performance is affected, and whether they are operating within defined governance and risk boundaries.Impetus Prism is one of the first enterprise AI Trust platforms to unify cloud, data platforms, and AI in a single operational view, giving organizations end-to-end visibility across the technology stack that powers production AI at scale. The platform connects these layers that enterprises rely on to build, deploy, and operate AI-powered applications and workflows.Shilpi Saxena, VP of Engineering at Impetus, said,“As enterprises put agentic AI into production, it becomes imperative to understand how these systems are operating, what they are costing, and whether they can be trusted to perform within established boundaries. Our intent with Prism is to give enterprises the freedom to scale AI without compromising operational trust-providing the visibility, control, and accountability needed to operate AI confidently in production.”Key new capabilities include:- AI agent cost and token visibility - helping enterprises understand and manage the economics of agentic AI.- End-to-end agent tracing and performance monitoring - providing visibility across multi-step workflows, sessions, traces, latency, and throughput.- AI risk and compliance monitoring - identifying potential PII leakage, toxicity, and prompt injection using an LLM-as-a-Judge approach.- Token optimization recommendations - helping enterprises improve efficiency as AI workloads scale.- Unified observability across cloud and data platforms - extending visibility across cloud, Databricks, and Snowflake environments.- Additional capabilities include agentic cost anomaly detection across cloud, Databricks, and Snowflake environments, AWS Glue optimization and remediation, GenAI/GenBI-powered data analysis, GenAI-driven Snowflake smart-sizing recommendations, and a Daily AI Digest.Together, these capabilities position Prism as a trust layer for the enterprise AI stack, helping organizations move beyond siloed monitoring to understand and manage the cost, performance, risk, and operational health of AI systems across cloud, data, and agentic workflows.Impetus PrismTM is designed to translate end-to-end observability into high trust in AI and measurable operational outcomes, including more than 95% agent response accuracy, up to 50% optimization in operating costs, and end-to-end AI auditability and traceability.It is an integral part of the Impetus LEAP AITM family of enterprise software offerings from Impetus, supporting the end-to-end data-to-AI lifecycle.

Chandni Bose

Impetus Technologies

+91 77108 35967

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Impetus Expands Prism from Unified Observability to Enterprise AI Trust Platform News Provided By Impetus Technologies Inc. September 30, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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