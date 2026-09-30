2 Visions Launches Shopweight, A Free Tool That Shows Which Apps Slow A Shopify Store

ShopWeight is a free tool from 2 Visions that shows which apps slow a Shopify store.

Paste a store's address into ShopWeight to see the apps on its homepage, ranked by how much processing time each one adds.

Meta Pixel was found on 509 of the 610 stores in the App Weight Index and was heavy on 70% of the stores it was measured on.

ShopWeight measured 116 apps on 600+ Shopify stores: the three most common each add 300 ms to 1 second of processing time to a typical store's homepage.

- Yates Jarvis, Founder and Principal, 2 VisionsCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 2 Visions, an ecommerce strategy consultancy based in Charleston, South Carolina, today launched ShopWeight, a free tool that shows which apps slow a Shopify store. A store owner pastes in the store's address. A few minutes later, ShopWeight lists the apps it finds on the homepage, ranked by how much work each one makes a mid-range phone do.Alongside the tool, 2 Visions published the ShopWeight App Weight Index, a public ranking of how much each common Shopify app slows a store. The three apps found most often each added heavy processing time on the typical store, between 300 milliseconds and 1 second. They are the Google tag (found on 547 of the 605 stores), Meta Pixel (509) and Klaviyo (496). The Google tag was heavy on 75% of the stores it was measured on and Meta Pixel on 70%. Each app was measured as each store had set it up. An app's weight can depend on that setup.Yates Jarvis, founder and principal of 2 Visions, said: "What happens is that store owners end up adding apps one at a time after their first release and every one of those apps looks worth it when they add it in. The issue is that most owners never add up what all of those apps cost together in terms of weight until the store starts to feel slow. ShopWeight shows a team what every app on the homepage costs in processing time so that they can improve their store user experience via cuts, swaps, or configuration changes. It only takes a few minutes, and it's free."ShopWeight loads a store's homepage five times in Google's Lighthouse with the settings of a mid-range phone on a mobile connection. It matches each script on the page to the app that loaded it and places each app in one of four bands: light (under 100 ms), moderate (100 to 300 ms), heavy (300 ms to 1 second) or very heavy (over 1 second). Nothing is installed on the store and nothing on it changes. When Google publishes real-shopper speed figures for the store in its Chrome UX Report, ShopWeight's report shows those too.ShopWeight reports bands instead of exact milliseconds because the same page takes a different amount of work on every load. An exact figure would suggest more precision than a page load allows. The full method is public.Every app in the index has its own page showing how its processing time varied from store to store, such as Meta Pixel. Category pages rank the apps that do the same job, such as reviews and ratings apps. Head-to-head pages compare two apps in the same category, such as Klaviyo and Postscript. A free speed review guide explains where ShopWeight fits next to Shopify's own speed report, Google Search Console, PageSpeed Insights and WebPageTest."A heavy app can still be worth keeping," Jarvis said. "Some of the heaviest apps perform essential duties for the store, like stopping fraud or bringing customers back. The point is to know what each one costs a shopper's experience so the team can weigh that against what it delivers."ShopWeight isn't affiliated with Shopify or with any app maker in the index. An app appears only after it has been measured on at least 20 stores. Stores are never named in the index. App makers who think a result is wrong can email shopweight@2visions. 2 Visions replies within five business days, rechecks the app, and corrects the page or publishes the maker's reply beside it.Store owners, developers and agencies can check any Shopify store for free with ShopWeight.About ShopWeightShopWeight is a free tool from 2 Visions that shows how much each app slows an ecommerce store on Shopify. It measures app processing time on live storefronts and publishes the App Weight Index, a public ranking of common Shopify apps by the processing time they add. Learn more at 2visions/shopweight.About 2 Visions2 Visions is an award-winning ecommerce consultancy founded by veteran strategist Yates Jarvis, whose work spans Jeep, Spanx, Express, Kay Jewelers, TGW, Ancient Nutrition, and more. The firm gives direct-to-consumer leaders a clear plan for what comes next and drives the work through their teams. Its senior experts meet with those teams every week and teach as they go, leaving those teams able to carry the work forward on their own. For more information, visit 2visions.Shopify is a trademark of Shopify Inc. ShopWeight is not affiliated with or endorsed by Shopify Inc. or any app maker named in this release. Other product names are trademarks of their owners.Media contact: Yates Jarvis, 2 Visions, press@2visions

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ShopWeight: See Which Apps Slow Your Shopify Store (Free Tool)

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2 Visions Launches ShopWeight, a Free Tool That Shows Which Apps Slow a Shopify Store News Provided By 2 Visions September 30, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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