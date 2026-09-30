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Palestine Urges Firms to Cut Ties With 214 Settlement-Linked Cos
(MENAFN) Palestine called on businesses worldwide on Tuesday to re-examine their dealings with companies named in the updated UN human rights office database of firms tied to activities linked to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.
The refreshed listing names 214 companies from 11 countries, including 61 newly added entries, the rights office said. It covers businesses involved in specified settlement-related activities.
Palestine's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, welcomed the update in remarks to the UN Human Rights Council.
"It is abundantly clear at this juncture that many enterprises of the 214 among the list are Israeli companies that have links with different companies in many countries around the world," Khraishi told the UN Human Rights Council.
"Any enterprises cooperating with these Israeli enterprises need to review those relationships," he said.
The envoy also praised companies that have pulled out of settlement-related activities, including some that walked away from previously signed contracts. He urged the rights office to refresh the database every year.
Five companies that appeared on the earlier list were dropped after the office found reasonable grounds to believe their involvement in the specified activities had ended.
Israel was absent from the room when the update was presented to the council and did not use its right of reply as the country concerned.
Spain's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, for his part, accused Israel of "systematically violating those fundamental rights of the civilian population, submitting them to suffering an intolerable dehumanization with military campaigns, aggressions by settler gangs, destruction of homes, of key infrastructure, and the livelihoods in a context of total lack of legal security."
He called on Israel to abide by UN Security Council resolutions, work with UN human rights mechanisms and meet its obligations as the occupying power.
"We reiterate our call to the government of Israel to withdraw from all occupied Arab territories, including from the Golan Heights, and to withdraw their military forces from all of Lebanese territory," he said. "Israel must immediately reverse measures aimed at the de facto annexation of the occupied territories."
The two-state solution, the Spanish envoy said, is "the only means for achieving a just, lasting peace."
The refreshed listing names 214 companies from 11 countries, including 61 newly added entries, the rights office said. It covers businesses involved in specified settlement-related activities.
Palestine's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, welcomed the update in remarks to the UN Human Rights Council.
"It is abundantly clear at this juncture that many enterprises of the 214 among the list are Israeli companies that have links with different companies in many countries around the world," Khraishi told the UN Human Rights Council.
"Any enterprises cooperating with these Israeli enterprises need to review those relationships," he said.
The envoy also praised companies that have pulled out of settlement-related activities, including some that walked away from previously signed contracts. He urged the rights office to refresh the database every year.
Five companies that appeared on the earlier list were dropped after the office found reasonable grounds to believe their involvement in the specified activities had ended.
Israel was absent from the room when the update was presented to the council and did not use its right of reply as the country concerned.
Spain's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, for his part, accused Israel of "systematically violating those fundamental rights of the civilian population, submitting them to suffering an intolerable dehumanization with military campaigns, aggressions by settler gangs, destruction of homes, of key infrastructure, and the livelihoods in a context of total lack of legal security."
He called on Israel to abide by UN Security Council resolutions, work with UN human rights mechanisms and meet its obligations as the occupying power.
"We reiterate our call to the government of Israel to withdraw from all occupied Arab territories, including from the Golan Heights, and to withdraw their military forces from all of Lebanese territory," he said. "Israel must immediately reverse measures aimed at the de facto annexation of the occupied territories."
The two-state solution, the Spanish envoy said, is "the only means for achieving a just, lasting peace."
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