FSSAI Action At Seven Seas Hotel: Rotten Food, Blackened Oil, Cockroaches Found 74 Kg Of Food Items Destroyed On-Site
As per a social media post by the FSSAI, the company achieved a "compliance score of only 30 per cent."Details on what FSSAI found at Seven Seas Hospitality
Some of the poor hygiene conditions include stagnated water, foul odour, as well as inadequate housekeeping in areas where food is prepared.
Food material like tomatoes, papaya, jaggery, and cashew nuts were found with fungal growth on them. Rotten capsicums as well as blackened, degraded cooking oil were also found.Also Read | Food companies turn to lawyers as FSSAI scrutiny reaches boardrooms
The FSSAI observed serious food storage deficiencies, which include inadequate segregation of meat and vegetarian food items, meat storage was found to be improper. It was also observed that condensation was dripping onto food items in its cold storage units.
The FSSAI also observed major infrastructure and pest-control deficiencies, including refrigeration leakage, excessive ice deposition, plaster flaking, inadequate cold storage, poor ventilation and lighting, and presence of cockroaches and house flies.
The FSSAI also said that it observed Non-compliance in sanitation, record maintenance and water testing. Approximately 74 kg/litres of non-compliant food articles were destroyed on-site.
With such observations, FSSAI decided to suspend the licence of M/s Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. with immediate effect. It said that the FBO has been directed to cease all food business activities during the suspension period.
NDTV reported citing sources that the FSSAI carried out the inspection at Seven Seas Hotel in Delhi's Rohini.
The move comes amid increased scrutiny of food authorities across India, with tightening norms and regular checks that have revealed lapses in several well-known restaurants and hotels across the country.Maharshtra FDA seizes more than 50 tonnes of food stock
Between 23 to 27 September, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized upwards of 50 tonnes of food products, the cumulative value of which is nearly ₹1.20 crore, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.Also Read | Delhi HC sets aside FSSAI order asking Red Bull to drop 'energy drink' label
As per the FDA, a total of 50,601.78 kg of food stock, valued at ₹1,19,90,792, was seized during inspections across various districts. The seized products included sweets, milk and milk products, edible oil, rice, dry fruits, namkeen, farsan, tea, spices, sauces, noodles, wafers and other food items.
Across the state, licences or registrations of around 30 food establishments were suspended by the FDA, including 13 in Mumbai, six in the Konkan division, eight in Pune division, and three in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.
With agency inputs
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