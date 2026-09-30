India's Ayush Services Economy Could Scale Up To $318 Billion By 2047

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Ayush services sector contributed an estimated $36.92 billion in FY25 to India's economy and could scale to $216 billion–$318 billion by 2047, the government said on Wednesday, citing a study by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

The statement from the Ministry of Ayush said the sector has recorded a 16.91 per cent compound annual growth rate since FY23, supports about 1.76 million livelihoods and generated $1.77 billion in Medical Value Travel revenue.

The sector is increasingly contributing to India's economic growth through healthcare, wellness, employment generation and Medical Value Travel, according to the report released during the 11th Ayurveda Day celebrations in Nagpur.

“The findings of this landmark study affirm that Ayush is not merely a cultural inheritance but a dynamic and high-growth engine of India's economy. The Ayush sector is poised to play an increasingly important role in healthcare, wellness, employment and global economic engagement, while contributing to our vision of a healthy and self-reliant India,” said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the economic contribution of the Ayush services sector has been measured for the first time, through a nationally scaled, establishment-level survey covering all major Ayush systems. The report provided a robust evidence base to guide future investment, policy planning and reforms, the statement noted.

"The findings showed that an economy of $36.92 billion, growing at close to 17 per cent annually, is no longer a peripheral sector but a dynamic, knowledge-based service economy,” said Professor Sachin Kumar Sharma, Director General, RIS.

Clinics and day-care centres constituted the core of the Ayush services economy, together accounting for more than 71 per cent of total sectoral revenue. Standalone clinics generated an estimated $16.21 billion, while day-care centres contributed $10.13 billion. Ayurveda remained the largest individual system, accounting for $17.73 billion, or nearly 48 per cent of the sector's total revenue.

Women account for 43 per cent of the overall Ayush services workforce, with female participation exceeding 50 per cent in several organised segments. They also constitute over 60 per cent of the workforce in wellness settings offering Ayush-based services, 58 per cent in educational institutions, 57 per cent in day-care centres and 53 per cent in hospitals.

International patients account for only around 5 per cent of patient volumes, but they contribute an estimated 15–25 per cent of hospital-segment revenues, the statement noted.

-IANS

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