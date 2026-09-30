'Alliance' To Return With Season On January 14

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The reality streaming show 'Alliance' is set to return with its 2nd season. The makers of the show announced the new season on Wednesday effectively setting its premiere date on January 14, 2027.

'Alliance' is the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed Dutch format created by John de Mol and produced by Banijay Asia. Season 1, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, placed 16 celebrity Allies inside a mysterious HQ run by 'The System', where they navigated physical and mental challenges, forged alliances, and proved that in this game, the smartest mind wins.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said,“The response to Alliance Season 1 validated what we always believed, that Indian audiences are ready for a smarter form of reality entertainment. The show didn't just find an audience; it created a community of viewers who were invested in every move, every alliance, and every shift in the game. The love that season 1 got inspired us to ensure we don't make them wait one full year”.

He further mentioned,“We are bringing back season 2 sooner, with higher stakes, sharper gameplay, more drama, and an evolved 'System' that will test the Allies like never before. Our continued partnership with Banijay Asia allows us to further push the boundaries of this format. Alliance has firmly established itself as a defining title in India's unscripted space, and Season 2 will only strengthen that position”.

Season 1 of the show brought to the forefront the mind games, shifting loyalties, secret missions, and riveting gameplay that had audiences engaged from Day 1.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India said,“'Alliance' is a format that asks a very simple question: when the rules keep changing, who can keep their head in the game? That tension between strategy and human behaviour is what made season 1 so compelling, and it is also what gives us so much room to evolve the show”.

“For season 2, we've gone back to that core and found new ways to test the Allies, not just through the challenges, but through the choices they make and the relationships they build. We're excited to continue this journey with Prime Video and we will surely push the game to a new level”, he added.

The show is set to stream on Prime Video.