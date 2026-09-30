Manipur CM Recalls Hijam Irawat's Vision Of Harmony, Peaceful Coexistence

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 30 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, while paying tribute to Jana Neta Hijam Irawat on his 130th birth anniversary, recalled his vision of harmony and peaceful coexistence among the state's 36 communities living across the hills and valley.

The Chief Minister said that Irawat's ideals of unity, social justice and collective progress should continue to guide the people of Manipur. He said that the life and ideals of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat continue to hold deep relevance for Manipur, and called upon government employees, civil society organisations and students to carry forward the spirit of sacrifice, service and social responsibility exemplified by the legendary leader.

Speaking at the State-level observance of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day, 2026, held at Irawat Square in Imphal, the Chief Minister said that Hijam Irawat was one of the most prominent figures in the history of Manipur who dedicated his life to bringing about social and political change in the state.

Khemchand Singh paid floral tribute at the memorial of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat during the observance. The Chief Minister recalled that Irawat was a multifaceted personality who made significant contributions not only to social and political movements but also to literature and journalism. He said that Irawat's contribution to creating social awareness through his writings and journalistic activities remains an important part of his legacy. In 1922, he published Meitei Chanu, a journal, to spread awareness about Manipuri society and its issues.

Highlighting Irawat's personal sacrifices, Khemchand Singh said that despite his marriage into the royal family and the privileges and position associated with it, Irawat chose to give up those privileges and dedicate himself to the cause of the people. He said that Irawat travelled to different places, mobilised people and worked for political and social change rather than pursuing personal comfort or position.

Art and Culture and Tourism Minister Khurajam Loken Singh, MLAs Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, Karam Shyam, Thongam Shanti Singh, Sanasam Premchandra Singh, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh, Dr Usham Deben Singh, Thangjam Arunkumar, Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh, former Union Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and former MP Dr Lorho S. Pfoze along with the Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakoor, senior government officers, police, officials and students, attended the observance among others.

Jana Neta Hijam Irawat (Irabot) (1896-1951), widely revered as Lamyanba, was a prominent social reformer, political leader, and freedom fighter of Manipur. He championed the cause of the poor, peasants, and workers, striving for equality and social justice throughout his life. His relentless efforts in promoting education, uplifting the downtrodden, and his revolutionary zeal for the progress and prosperity of the state remain a lasting legacy.