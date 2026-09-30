How To Make Oil-Free Poori In Pressure Cooker Without Deep Frying-Easy Recipe

Want to enjoy poori without deep frying? Discover an easy pressure cooker method to prepare an oil-free version at home, along with simple tips for getting the right texture and taste.

People usually deep fry pooris in hot oil. You can now try a different cooking method that uses a pressure cooker without any oil. You basically steam the pooris instead of frying them. You must remember that steamed pooris will not have the exact crispiness of traditional fried pooris. You also need to follow strict safety rules while using the pressure cooker.

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You need to take about 2 cups of wheat flour in a bowl first. You can add the required amount of salt to it. You can also add a little turmeric powder if you want. You must then pour water gradually and knead the dough to the right consistency. You should ensure the dough is neither too loose nor too tight.

You can cover the kneaded dough and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. You must then make small balls and roll them into poori shapes. You should roll them slightly thicker than usual since you will steam them.

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You must pour a little water into the cooker and place a steamer stand inside. You can arrange the rolled poori dough pieces with some gaps on a plate placed over the stand. You must then close the cooker properly and follow the safe steaming method specified by your cooker manufacturer. You should never use the plate under pressure or pour oil inside the cooker to fry. You must open the cooker and take out the pooris only after the pressure drops completely.

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Traditional poori preparation requires a large amount of oil. You do not need that oil in the steaming method. This serves as a great alternative diet for people who want to reduce their oil intake. You cannot, however, compare steamed food directly to oil-fried pooris. You will notice a difference in the taste, aroma, and outer texture.

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Some people think a pressure cooker is convenient for deep frying because of its depth. You should know that using a pressure cooker for deep frying is not a safe practice. You must never pour oil inside the cooker, close the lid, and heat it. You will face severe safety risks due to the high heat.

You should always use a specially designed deep kadai or vessel if you want to fry pooris traditionally. You can follow this cooker steaming method if you want to avoid oil completely.

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