Children Alert Station Master, Save Woman As She Tries To Jump In Front Of Train (WATCH)

A quick warning from children and an equally quick response from a railway station master helped save a woman at Urkura railway station in Chhattisgarh. The incident was captured on video and later shared by South East Central Railway, drawing widespread praise online. According to South East Central Railway, Station Master Anand Upadhyay was on duty at Urkura station and was giving the signal for the operation of a down train when a group of children approached him. The children signaled at him first and then told him that the woman with them was standing near the railway track and appeared to be trying to jump in front of the approaching train. Realising the seriousness of the situation, Upadhyay did not waste time. He immediately rushed towards the woman and moved her away from the railway track. The railway said his prompt action prevented a possible tragedy.

बच्चों की पुकार... और स्टेशन मास्टर की तत्परता ने बचाई एक जिंदगी! उरकुरा स्टेशन पर ड्यूटी के दौरान स्टेशन मास्टर श्री आनंद उपाध्याय डाउन ट्रेन के संचालन के लिए सिग्नल दे रहे थे। तभी महिला के साथ मौजूद छोटे बच्चों ने घबराकर उन्हें बताया कि महिला ट्रेन के सामने कूदने की नीयत से... twitter/lXKAZdxwy6

- South East Central Railway (@secrail) September 29, 2026

Video captures station master's quick response

The video shared by South East Central Railway shows the station master intervening as the situation unfolds. The railway described the incident as an example of carrying out one's duty while also showing humanity.

The children's decision to seek help also became a major talking point after the video was shared online.

Several users praised the children for recognising the danger and informing the station master in time. Others appreciated Upadhyay for reacting quickly instead of waiting for further assistance.

One user wrote that the children's awareness was commendable, while another said it was difficult to imagine what circumstances may have led the woman to the railway track.

Another comment focused on the children, saying they had effectively helped save their mother.

At Urkura Railway Station in #Bilaspur, a woman arrived with two children and attempted to go in front of the train, after which the station master saved her in the nick of time. #Chhattisgarh twitter/RUJvFgpvsw

- Khoje Patrakaar (@khojepatrakaar) September 30, 2026

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Internet praises children and railway staff

The video received several supportive reactions, with users describing Upadhyay as a dedicated station master and praising his presence of mind.

People also highlighted how quickly the situation could have turned tragic had the children not spoken up.

South East Central Railway said the incident reflected the combination of duty and humanity, while social media users thanked the station master and the children for their timely response.