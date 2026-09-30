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Treasury Sanctions 10 in Crackdown on Iran Arms Procurement
(MENAFN) Washington targeted an alleged Iranian weapons-buying network on Tuesday, as the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and entities spread across multiple jurisdictions. The department said they sourced arms and weapons components for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).
"Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran's enablers," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
Treasury said MODAFL is responsible for weapons research, production and acquisition for Iran's armed forces. It also oversees the organizations developing the country's ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
One of those designated is Seyyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai, described by Treasury as a MODAFL representative in Beijing who "coordinates the procurement of finished weapons systems and dual-use components in China on Iran's behalf."
"Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran's enablers," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
Treasury said MODAFL is responsible for weapons research, production and acquisition for Iran's armed forces. It also oversees the organizations developing the country's ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
One of those designated is Seyyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai, described by Treasury as a MODAFL representative in Beijing who "coordinates the procurement of finished weapons systems and dual-use components in China on Iran's behalf."
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