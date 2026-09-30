Irani Cup: Jammu And Kashmir Gear Up For Historic Clash Against Pant-Led Rest Of India (Preview)

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) Set to host a red-ball fixture of a very high-profile stature after nearly four decades, the picturesque Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium will form a beautiful backdrop as Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir prepare for a historic Irani Cup encounter against a formidable Rishabh Pant-led Rest of India side starting on Thursday.

With passes being granted to the general public, fans are expected to rally behind the hosts as they step onto the field without injured fast bowler Yudhvir Singh and star pacer Auqib Nabi, who made his ODI debut for India in the clash against the West Indies in Guwahati and will be with the side till the series ends in New Chandigarh on October 3.

For skipper Paras Dogra, entering his remarkable 25th first-class season, and his 15-member squad, which includes the likes of Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, and Abid Mushtaq, the game serves as a major stage to prove that their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph achieved earlier this year was no flash in the pan and that the region possesses ample talent capable of making the step up to challenge the big teams consistently.

Standing in their path is a Rest of India (ROI) squad boasting several international stars and domestic heavyweights. Leading the side, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will look to get valuable red-ball game time under his belt to remain in top form ahead of the Ranji Trophy and upcoming Tests against New Zealand.

All eyes will also be on fast bowler Akash Deep, who makes his competitive comeback after a seven-month injury layoff due to a lower-back stress fracture. After last featuring in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Jammu & Kashmir in February, Akash Deep faces a crucial fitness and rhythm test, with at least two national selectors set to watch him closely as he aims to regain his place in the Test team.

For vice-captain Sarfaraz Khan, a local favourite in the valley via his in-laws' side, a strong outing will further solidify his standing for the upcoming India 'A' tour of New Zealand. At the same time, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and off-spinner Saransh Jain will target a strong show to push their case for consistent chances in the Test team.

For fringe players like Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja, Smaran Ravichandran and Anukul Roy, a good showing here will push their case for a direct doorway into the India 'A' framework. In all, intensity will remain high on both sides when play begins on Thursday.

When: Thursday, October 1, 9:30 IST

Where: Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Jammu & Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra (captain), Kawalpreet Singh, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nasir, Lone Nasir Muzaffar and Rohit Sharma

Rest of India: Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan (vc), Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal (wk), Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, and Ayush Doseja.