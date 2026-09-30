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Fire Breaks Out At Abu Dhabi Waste Collection Site
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire that broke out on Wednesday, September 20.
According to Abu Dhabi Police, the blaze ignited at a waste collection site in Al Wathba.Recommended For You Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking
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