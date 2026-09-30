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AI Dominates UN Debate: Over 60 Percent of Leaders Cite It in Speeches
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence emerged as a dominant theme at the 81st UN General Assembly, with more than 60% of world leaders raising it in their high-level addresses, an official disclosed Tuesday.
"According to our preliminary numbers, more than 60% of speakers mentioned artificial intelligence in their speeches," Melissa Summer, spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, told reporters.
An analysis of statements delivered during the general debate found AI references from 122 countries. The tally points to mounting global concern over how fast the technology is advancing, what safeguards can contain it, and the risks posed by autonomous systems.
Climate change also featured prominently, Summer said, with nearly three-quarters of participants addressing it.
Gender parity at the podium remains distant. Women made up roughly 14% of speakers at the rostrum, up slightly from 12% in 2025, but Summer warned that progress is "not nearly fast enough."
"According to our preliminary numbers, more than 60% of speakers mentioned artificial intelligence in their speeches," Melissa Summer, spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, told reporters.
An analysis of statements delivered during the general debate found AI references from 122 countries. The tally points to mounting global concern over how fast the technology is advancing, what safeguards can contain it, and the risks posed by autonomous systems.
Climate change also featured prominently, Summer said, with nearly three-quarters of participants addressing it.
Gender parity at the podium remains distant. Women made up roughly 14% of speakers at the rostrum, up slightly from 12% in 2025, but Summer warned that progress is "not nearly fast enough."
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