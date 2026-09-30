African Contingent Expands As Flagship Rejoins Top 150 In Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Africa's top institution is South Africa 's University of Cape Town, which climbs back into the global top 150 with a place at joint 147th, its best position in seven years

South Africa is the only country in sub-Saharan Africa to rank within the global top 200 and top 500

Three universities from Nigeria, two from Ghana and one from Uganda are in the 801-1,000 band

Nigeria has added five universities to the rankings since last year, and South Africa has added four

Ghana has five institutions in the rankings

Malawi has a university ranked for the first time

Ethiopia returns to the rankings, with Mekelle University joining the 1,201-1,400 band

Nigeria is the best represented country in the region, with 29 institutions in the rankings

A total of 69 universities from 16 countries in sub-Saharan Africa are in the rankings. This is an improvement on last year's exercise, which featured 55 universities from 14 countries or territories

Albania also makes its debut in latest ranking

United Kingdom 's University of Oxford retains position as world number one for 11th consecutive year

Record 2,297 institutions ranked overall, an increase of 106 on last year's total

118 countries and territories represented, three more than last year

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is the most comprehensive and balanced assessment of global research universities – built on an analysis of almost 20 million research papers, close to 1 million votes in an Academic Reputation Survey and detailed institutional data on more than 3,000 universities worldwide Rankings launched at World Academic Summit hosted by University of Cape Town in South Africa Top 10 universities in sub-Saharan Africa in the World University Rankings 2027

Institution Country/territory Rank 2027 Rank 2026 University of Cape Town South Africa =147 =164 University of the Witwatersrand South Africa 301-325 301-350 Stellenbosch University South Africa 326-350 301-350 University of Johannesburg South Africa 351-375 351-400

University of Pretoria South Africa 451-500 501-600 University of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa 501-550 501-600 University of the Western Cape South Africa 701-800 601-800 Covenant University Nigeria 801-1,000 1,001-1,200 Makerere University Uganda 801-1,000 801-1,000 North-West University South Africa 801-1,000 801-1,000 University of Cape Coast Ghana 801-1,000 801-1,000 University of Ghana Ghana 801-1,000 1,001-1,200 University of Ibadan Nigeria 801-1,000 801-1,000 University of Lagos Nigeria 801-1,000 801-1,000

= joint

If you reproduce any part of these ranking tables or charts, please credit“Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027”, and link to the full list on our website –

Overview

South Africa remains the region's higher education leader. Its top-ranked institution is again the University of Cape Town, which has rejoined the global top 150 for the first time since the 2020 edition in joint 147th position.

South Africa has five universities in the world top 500. Its second highest ranked university is the University of the Witwatersrand in band 301-325.

The next highest ranking countries in sub-Saharan Africa are Nigeria, Uganda and Ghana, which join South Africa among the top 1,000 universities globally.

Nigeria 's joint leading university, Covenant University, has climbed back into the top 1,000 in band 801-1,000.

A total of 69 universities from 16 countries in sub-Saharan Africa feature in the rankings. This is an improvement over last year's exercise, which featured 55 universities from 14 countries.

With 29 institutions in the rankings, Nigeria is the best represented country in the region. It has

three institutions in the top 1,000: the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos are also in the 801-1,000 band.

Ethiopia reappears in the rankings thanks to Mekelle University, which is in the 1,201-1,400 band.

Malawi makes its rankings debut with Kamuzu University of Health Sciences in the 1,201-1,400 band.

Phil Baty, THE's chief global affairs officer, said:

“Make no mistake: Africa is a growing force in the geopolitics of knowledge, and its universities are earning a growing presence on the world stage.

“The Times Higher Education World University Rankings measure what matters most to sector leaders, strategists and policymakers: research excellence and impact; the teaching environment; global academic standing; links with industry beyond the ivory towers; and international talent

attraction, reach and influence. And they have a high entry threshold. Across the rankings, Africa is dramatically increasing its representation and is also displaying genuine global strength and standing.

“Africa south of the Sahara not only has a university back in the world top 150, it has more institutions represented on the global stage in the elite university rankings than ever before (69, up from 55), from more nations (16) than ever.”

Countries/territories represented in sub-Saharan Africa in the World University Rankings 2027

Country/territory No of universities ranked Top university Rank 2027 Nigeria 29 Covenant University 801–1,000 University of Ibadan 801–1,000 University of Lagos 801–1,000 South Africa 17 University of Cape Town =147 Ghana 5 University of Cape Coast 801–1,000 University of Ghana 801–1,000 Tanzania 3 Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences 1,601–1,801 Uganda 2 Makerere University 801–1,000 Botswana 2 University of Botswana 1,201–1,400 Kenya 2 University of Nairobi 1,601–1,800 Ethiopia 1 Mekelle University 1,201–1,400 Malawi 1 Kamuzu University of Health Sciences 1,201–1,400 Mauritius 1 University of Mauritius 1,401–1,600 Mozambique 1 Universidade Eduardo Mondlane 1,401–1,600 Zimbabwe 1 University of Zimbabwe 1,601–1,801 Namibia 1 University of Namibia 1,801–2,000 Rwanda 1 University of Rwanda 1,801–2,000 Zambia 1 University of Zambia 1,801–2,000 Senegal 1 Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar (UCAD) 2,001+

= joint

If you reproduce any part of these ranking tables or charts, please credit“Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027”, and link to the full list on our website –

Country highlights

South African flagship returns to global top 150

South Africa remains the region's higher education leader. Its flagship is the University of Cape Town, which has returned to the global top 150 with its joint 147th position.

South Africa has five top 500 universities and eight in the top 1,000.

The University of Pretoria registers its highest showing yet, in the 451-500 band.

With 17 universities in the ranking, South Africa is the second most represented country in the region. It is behind only Nigeria, which boasts 29 universities in the table.

Nigeria shows up in numbers

Nigeria has 29 ranked universities, five more than it had last year. It is by far the best represented country in the region. South Africa has the second most, with 17 universities.

Nigeria has three institutions in the global top 1,000: Covenant University, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos, which are all in the 801-1,000 band. The country also has four

universities in the 1,001-1,200 band.

Its new representatives include Osun State University, the University of Maiduguri, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Kwara State University and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

With its handful of universities, Ghana is the third best represented country in the region. Its five institutions are led by the University of Cape Coast and the University of Ghana, both of which sit among the 801-1,000 band.

Tanzania fields the next most universities, three, led by Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in the 1,601-1,800 band.

Botswana, Kenya and Uganda each have two representatives. The highest ranked of those is

Uganda 's Makerere University in the 801-1,000 band.

The highest ranked institution in Kenya is the University of Nairobi, which sits in the 1,601-1,800 band.

Botswana 's leading representative is the University of Botswana, which occupies the 1,201-1,400 band.

New to the rankings this year is Malawi. Its Kamuzu University of Health Sciences has joined the 1,201-1,400 band of universities.

In that same band is another regional debutant, Mekelle University, which flies the flag for Ethiopia.

Top 10 universities overall in the World University Rankings 2027

Institution Country/territory Rank 2027 Rank 2026 University of Oxford United Kingdom 1 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States 2 2 Princeton University United States =3 =3 Stanford University United States =3 =5 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 5 =3 Harvard University United States 6 =5 California Institute of Technology United States 7 7 Imperial College London United Kingdom 8 8 University of California, Berkeley United States =9 9 Yale University United States =9 10

= joint

If you reproduce any part of these ranking tables or charts, please credit“Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027”, and link to the full list on our website –

All ranked universities in sub-Saharan Africa in the World University Rankings 2027

Institution Country/territory Rank 2027 Rank 2026 University of Cape Town South Africa =147 =164 University of the Witwatersrand South Africa 301-325 301-350 Stellenbosch University South Africa 326-350 301-350 University of Johannesburg South Africa 351-375 351-400 University of Pretoria South Africa 451-500 501-600 University of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa 501-550 501-600 University of the Western Cape South Africa 701-800 601-800 Covenant University Nigeria 801-1,000 1,001-1,200 Makerere University Uganda 801-1,000 801-1,000 North-West University South Africa 801-1,000 801-1,000 University of Cape Coast Ghana 801-1,000 801-1,000 University of Ghana Ghana 801-1,000 1,001-1,200 University of Ibadan Nigeria 801-1,000 801-1,000 University of Lagos Nigeria 801-1,000 801-1,000 Ahmadu Bello University Nigeria 1,001-1,200 1,201-1,500 Bayero University Nigeria 1,001-1,200 1,001-1,200 Landmark University Nigeria 1,001-1,200 1,001-1,200 University of Ilorin Nigeria 1,001-1,200 1,201-1,500 Babcock University Nigeria 1,201-1,400 1,501+ Durban University of Technology South Africa 1,201-1,400 1,501+ Kamuzu University of Health Sciences Malawi 1,201-1,400 NR Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Ghana 1,201-1,400 1,201-1,500 Mekelle University Ethiopia 1,201-1,400 NR Osun State University Nigeria 1,201-1,400 NR University of Botswana Botswana 1,201-1,400 1,001-1,200 University of Nigeria Nsukka Nigeria 1,201-1,400 1,201-1,500 University of South Africa South Africa 1,201-1,400 1,201-1,500 University of the Free State South Africa 1,201-1,400 1,001-1,200 Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) Botswana 1,401-1,600 1,201-1,500 Federal University of Technology, Minna Nigeria 1,401-1,600 1,201-1,500 Nelson Mandela University South Africa 1,401-1,600 1,201-1,500 Nnamdi Azikiwe University Nigeria 1,401-1,600 1,501+ Obafemi Awolowo University Nigeria 1,401-1,600 1,501+ Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University South Africa 1,401-1,600 1,201-1,500 Universidade Eduardo Mondlane Mozambique 1,401-1,600 1,201-1,500 University of Benin Nigeria 1,401-1,600 1,501+

University of Jos Nigeria 1,401-1,600 1,201-1,500 University of Maiduguri Nigeria 1,401-1,600 NR University of Mauritius Mauritius 1,401-1,600 1,201-1,500 Federal University of Technology Akure Nigeria 1,601-1,800 1,501+ Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) Uganda 1,601-1,800 NR Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences Tanzania 1,601-1,800 1,501+ University for Development Studies Ghana 1,601-1,800 1,501+ University of Nairobi Kenya 1,601-1,800 1,501+ University of Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1,601-1,800 1,501+ Federal University of Technology, Owerri Nigeria 1,801-2,000 1,501+ iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu South Africa 1,801-2,000 NR Kenyatta University Kenya 1,801-2,000 1,501+ Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Nigeria 1,801-2,000 1,501+ Lagos State University Nigeria 1,801-2,000 1,501+ Olabisi Onabanjo University Nigeria 1,801-2,000 NR Tshwane University of Technology South Africa 1,801-2,000 NR University of Calabar Nigeria 1,801-2,000 1,501+ University of Dar es Salaam Tanzania 1,801-2,000 1,501+ University of Energy and Natural Resources Ghana 1,801-2,000 NR University of Namibia Namibia 1,801-2,000 1,501+ University of Rwanda Rwanda 1,801-2,000 1,501+ University of Venda South Africa 1,801-2,000 NR University of Zambia Zambia 1,801-2,000 1,501+ Vaal University of Technology South Africa 1,801-2,000 NR Delta State University, Abraka Nigeria 2,001+ 1,501+ Ekiti State University Nigeria 2,001+ 1,501+ Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Nigeria 2,001+ 1,501+ Federal University Oye-Ekiti Nigeria 2,001+ 1,501+ Kwara State University Nigeria 2,001+ NR Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Nigeria 2,001+ NR Sokoine University of Agriculture Tanzania 2,001+ NR Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar (UCAD) Senegal 2,001+ 1,501+ University of Port Harcourt Nigeria 2,001+ 1,501+

= joint

NR: not ranked

If you reproduce any part of these ranking tables or charts, please credit“Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027”, and link to the full list on our website –

World University Rankings 2027: global top 100

Institution Country/territory Rank 2027 Rank 2026 University of Oxford United Kingdom 1 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States 2 2 Princeton University United States =3 =3 Stanford University United States =3 =5 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 5 =3 Harvard University United States 6 =5 California Institute of Technology United States 7 7 Imperial College London United Kingdom 8 8 University of California, Berkeley United States =9 9 Yale University United States =9 10 Tsinghua University China 11 12 ETH Zurich Switzerland 12 11 Peking University China 13 13 University of Pennsylvania United States 14 14 National University of Singapore Singapore 15 17 The University of Chicago United States 16 15 Johns Hopkins University United States =17 16 UCL United Kingdom =17 22 Columbia University United States 19 20 University of California, Los Angeles United States 20 =18 Cornell University United States 21 =18 University of Toronto Canada 22 21 University of Michigan-Ann Arbor United States 23 23 Carnegie Mellon University United States 24 24 Technical University of Munich Germany 25 27 University of Washington United States 26 25 The University of Tokyo Japan 27 26 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Singapore 28 =31 New York University (NYU) United States =29 NR Northwestern University United States =29 30 University of Edinburgh United Kingdom =29 29 Duke University United States 32 28 University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 33 33 University of Melbourne Australia =34 37 Zhejiang University China =34 39 École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne Switzerland 36 35 University of California, San Diego United States 37 47 Fudan University China 38 36 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China 39 40 King's College London United Kingdom 40 38 LMU Munich Germany 41 34 The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 42 =41 McGill University Canada 43 =41 University of British Columbia Canada 44 45 KU Leuven Belgium =45 46

Universität Heidelberg Germany =45 49 London School of Economics and Political Science United Kingdom 47 52 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign United States 48 =41 Georgia Institute of Technology United States 49 =41 Delft University of Technology Netherlands 50 57 The University of Sydney Australia =51 =53 University of Science and Technology of China China =51 51 University of Texas at Austin United States =53 50 University of Wisconsin-Madison United States =53 =53 Karolinska Institute Sweden 55 =53 Seoul National University South Korea 56 =58 Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris France 57 48 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong 58 =58 Nanjing University China 59 =62 University of Manchester United Kingdom 60 56 Monash University Australia 61 =58 Kyoto University Japan =62 61 University of Amsterdam Netherlands =62 =62 Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) South Korea 64 =70 University of California, Davis United States 65 64 Wageningen University & Research Netherlands =66 66 Washington University in St Louis United States =66 67 Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) South Korea 68 87 Leiden University Netherlands 69 =70 City University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 70 73 University of California, Santa Barbara United States =71 72 University of Southern California United States =71 =73 Brown University United States =73 65 The University of Queensland Australia =73 =80 Institut Polytechnique de Paris France =75 =68 UNSW Sydney Australia =75 79 Australian National University Australia 77 =73 Université Paris-Saclay France 78 =68 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hong Kong 79 80 Yonsei University (Seoul campus) South Korea 80 86 University of Copenhagen Denmark 81 90 University of Bristol United Kingdom 82 =80 University of Glasgow United Kingdom 83 84 Purdue University West Lafayette United States 84 85 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill United States 85 78 Boston University United States 86 =76 University of Groningen Netherlands 87 82 University of Minnesota United States 88 88

University of Bonn Germany 89 =92 RWTH Aachen University Germany 90 =92 Humboldt University of Berlin Germany 91 89 Vanderbilt University United States 92 =92 Michigan State University United States 93 =105 Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin Germany 94 91 University of Vienna Austria 95 =95 Harbin Institute of Technology China 96 =131 Aarhus University Denmark =97 101 Ohio State University (Main campus) United States =97 =108 University of Birmingham United Kingdom =97 =98 University of California, Irvine United States =97 97

= joint

NR: not ranked

If you reproduce any part of these ranking tables or charts, please credit“Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027”, and link to the full list on our website –

Methodology

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge

transfer and international outlook. We use 17 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments.

The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching (the learning environment);

Research environment (volume, income and reputation); Research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence); International outlook (staff, students and

research); and Industry (income and patents).

Teaching reputation is the highest weighted metric under teaching, and this is underpinned by our most recent Academic Reputation Survey (run annually by THE) carried out between November 2025 and February 2026.

New banding in this year's edition of the ranking will provide more granularity and offer ranked

universities greater insight into their performance. The ranking features individual ranks up to 300 – last year it was up to 200 – and then smaller bands moving down the table in groups of 25, then 50, 100 and 200.

There are 18 bands altogether, up from 11 last year, going from 301-325 down to 2,001+.

For more detail, see our full 2027 methodology: ( )university-rankings/methodology ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Times Higher Education.

Notes to editors:

For more information, for a journalist regional resources pack, or to arrange an interview, please email ...THE is the trusted global data partner for higher education. Drawing on five decades of expertise in the sector, millions of individual data points and with more unique institutions participating in our flagship university rankings than any other, we offer deeper and richer insight into university performance than anyone else. From powerful data-driven insights and strategic consultancy support to agenda-setting events, student recruitment and hiring solutions, our products and services enable everyone in higher education to make smarter, more informed decisions. For more information visit Times Higher Education ( ) or find us on LinkedIn, ( ) Bluesky ( ) or X: @THEworldunirank ( ) @timeshighered. ( )--br- src="" alt="Times Higher Education" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo