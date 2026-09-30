Sri Lankan Information Technology (IT) Trade Delegation Explores Business Opportunities With Kenya National Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya Ruvini De Silva led a delegation from the Sri Lanka Association for Software and Services Companies (SLASSCOM) to the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Sri Lanka–Kenya trade and investment relations in the digital economy, on 22 September 2026.

The delegation met with Chairperson of Strategic Partnerships and Programmes Lucy Muchoki, Chief Executive Officer of KNCCI K.K. Mutai and senior officials of the Chamber. Discussions focused on identifying opportunities for business-to-business partnerships, market access, technology collaboration, investment and the expansion of Sri Lankan IT and digital services in Kenya and the wider African market.

The delegation comprised members of SLASSCOM and leading Sri Lankan IT and technology companies, including Global Frontiers (Pvt) Ltd, hSenid Business Solutions PLC, NCINGA, Sterling BPO Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, Gift2O, MillenniumIT ESP, Covalent Systems and OXO Tech Solutions (Pvt) Ltd.

The engagement provided an important platform for the Sri Lankan companies to present their capabilities and explore areas of cooperation with Kenyan businesses. Discussions also highlighted potential collaboration in software and digital solutions, business process outsourcing, enterprise technology, infrastructure solutions and other emerging areas of the digital economy. The Acting High Commissioner encouraged greater engagement between businesses of the two countries.

The IT delegation will also participate in the Sri Lanka Expo 2027 Business Briefing Session, scheduled to be held in Nairobi on 25 September 2026. The participation of the Sri Lankan technology companies will provide an opportunity to further engage with Kenyan businesses and stakeholders, explore potential partnerships and highlight Sri Lanka's capabilities in the IT and digital services sector. The Business Briefing Session is part of the Sri Lanka High Commission's ongoing efforts to promote Sri Lanka Expo 2027 and facilitate stronger trade and investment linkages between Sri Lankan and Kenyan businesses.

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