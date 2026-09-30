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Srijan Orizon Introduces A New Approach To 3 BHK Living On Kolkata's Southern Bypass
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, West Bengal, September 2026: Srijan Realty has new launched Srijan Orizon-a brand new residential community in Jagaddal, just off the Southern EM Bypass. The project covers around 8.3 acres that blend roomy 3 BHK apartments with green landscapes, modern amenities, easy access, and a focus on sustainability.
Right on B.C. Roy Road, Srijan Orizon is designed for people who want more than just four walls. Here, open spaces and everyday convenience shape what it actually feels like to live in the community.
A Spacious Residential Community in South Kolkata
Srijan Orizon isn't small. It's made up of six towers, standing 17 to 23 storeys high, with 702 three-bedroom homes in different layouts and sizes. So, there's something here for just about any family looking for a 3 BHK near the Bypass.
What really stands out is the open space-about 80% of the area stays free and green. Smart landscaping at the podium level means you don't feel trapped in a concrete jungle. Even though you're right in the city, the whole place feels open.
You get two separate entry points from the Southern EM Bypass, making it easy to get in and out no matter where you're coming from.
Modern Living, Beyond Just Apartments
At Srijan Orizon, the experience goes beyond your front door. It's got a big clubhouse-about 33,000 square feet-that's a magnet for everyday life. There's a swimming pool, a kids' pool, jacuzzi, gym, yoga and meditation zones, plus a bunch of indoor games and sports spaces.
Step outside and you've got options: tennis, basketball, pickleball, and badminton courts. Inside, there's a squash court, co-working area, home theatre, library, and even a senior citizens' lounge. It's a wide mix, making sure everyone-from kids to grandparents-finds spaces they enjoy.
All About Easy Access
Accessibility is a big part of the design. Wheelchair-friendly ramps, wide lifts, accessible toilets, and dedicated parking spots all make sure no one gets left out. The elevators come with Braille and voice guidance too. The idea is clear: people of all mobility levels should feel comfortable getting around.
Sustainability Built In
Srijan Orizon isn't just another set of towers-they've worked sustainability into the bones of the project. It has IGBC Platinum pre-certification, so you know green thinking was part of the plan from day one. There's rainwater harvesting, solar panels powering common spaces, energy-saving lights, low-flow water fixtures, organic waste management, and EV charging spots.
All these features don't just sound good on paper-they help cut down on resource use while giving you what you'd expect from modern city living.
Well-Connected Location
Living at Srijan Orizon means you're smack in the middle of South Kolkata's fast-growing residential zone. With the EM Bypass close by, getting wherever you need is simple. Need the Metro? Shahid Khudiram station is about 14 minutes away. Sonarpur Railway Station? About 15 minutes by car. For shopping, Spencer's, Wood Square Mall, and Southwinds Galleria are all nearby.
And for families, the area also offers good schools and healthcare centers, so everyday needs aren't a hassle.
A Modern Community for a Changing City
Put together 3 BHK apartments, lots of open space, lifestyle amenities, smart accessibility, and serious sustainability-you get Srijan Orizon. It's a new way to live in South Kolkata, especially for buyers who want more than just an apartment.
Project Snapshot
Name: Srijan Orizon
Location: B.C. Roy Road, Jagaddal, South Kolkata
Type: 3 BHK Apartments
Land Area: Around 8.3 Acres
Homes: 702 Units
Towers: 6 High-Rises
Open Space: About 80%
Clubhouse: 33,000 sq. ft.
RERA: WBRERA/P/SOU/2026/004474
Disclaimer: Everything about the project-details, amenities, layouts, timelines-depends on official approvals and might change. Always double-check the latest RERA info, approvals, prices, and documents before making any buying decision.
Right on B.C. Roy Road, Srijan Orizon is designed for people who want more than just four walls. Here, open spaces and everyday convenience shape what it actually feels like to live in the community.
A Spacious Residential Community in South Kolkata
Srijan Orizon isn't small. It's made up of six towers, standing 17 to 23 storeys high, with 702 three-bedroom homes in different layouts and sizes. So, there's something here for just about any family looking for a 3 BHK near the Bypass.
What really stands out is the open space-about 80% of the area stays free and green. Smart landscaping at the podium level means you don't feel trapped in a concrete jungle. Even though you're right in the city, the whole place feels open.
You get two separate entry points from the Southern EM Bypass, making it easy to get in and out no matter where you're coming from.
Modern Living, Beyond Just Apartments
At Srijan Orizon, the experience goes beyond your front door. It's got a big clubhouse-about 33,000 square feet-that's a magnet for everyday life. There's a swimming pool, a kids' pool, jacuzzi, gym, yoga and meditation zones, plus a bunch of indoor games and sports spaces.
Step outside and you've got options: tennis, basketball, pickleball, and badminton courts. Inside, there's a squash court, co-working area, home theatre, library, and even a senior citizens' lounge. It's a wide mix, making sure everyone-from kids to grandparents-finds spaces they enjoy.
All About Easy Access
Accessibility is a big part of the design. Wheelchair-friendly ramps, wide lifts, accessible toilets, and dedicated parking spots all make sure no one gets left out. The elevators come with Braille and voice guidance too. The idea is clear: people of all mobility levels should feel comfortable getting around.
Sustainability Built In
Srijan Orizon isn't just another set of towers-they've worked sustainability into the bones of the project. It has IGBC Platinum pre-certification, so you know green thinking was part of the plan from day one. There's rainwater harvesting, solar panels powering common spaces, energy-saving lights, low-flow water fixtures, organic waste management, and EV charging spots.
All these features don't just sound good on paper-they help cut down on resource use while giving you what you'd expect from modern city living.
Well-Connected Location
Living at Srijan Orizon means you're smack in the middle of South Kolkata's fast-growing residential zone. With the EM Bypass close by, getting wherever you need is simple. Need the Metro? Shahid Khudiram station is about 14 minutes away. Sonarpur Railway Station? About 15 minutes by car. For shopping, Spencer's, Wood Square Mall, and Southwinds Galleria are all nearby.
And for families, the area also offers good schools and healthcare centers, so everyday needs aren't a hassle.
A Modern Community for a Changing City
Put together 3 BHK apartments, lots of open space, lifestyle amenities, smart accessibility, and serious sustainability-you get Srijan Orizon. It's a new way to live in South Kolkata, especially for buyers who want more than just an apartment.
Project Snapshot
Name: Srijan Orizon
Location: B.C. Roy Road, Jagaddal, South Kolkata
Type: 3 BHK Apartments
Land Area: Around 8.3 Acres
Homes: 702 Units
Towers: 6 High-Rises
Open Space: About 80%
Clubhouse: 33,000 sq. ft.
RERA: WBRERA/P/SOU/2026/004474
Disclaimer: Everything about the project-details, amenities, layouts, timelines-depends on official approvals and might change. Always double-check the latest RERA info, approvals, prices, and documents before making any buying decision.
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