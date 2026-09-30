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Naresh Kumar Kumawat's 14-Foot Bronze Statue Of Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Unveiled In Hyderabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30th September, 2026: A 14-foot bronze statue of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was unveiled today in Hyderabad's Financial District by Telangana Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy. The statue was moulded and crafted by famous sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat, the Founder and Managing Director of Matu Ram Art Centres Pvt. Ltd.
The statue and the new park in the area have been designed to honour Dr Singh as a tribute to him and his life devoted to public service. In the statue, Dr Singh is holding a book and walking forward, making a simple yet deep statement, bringing together his image of a scholar, economist and politician. His well-recognised turban and glasses, together with an austere and scholarly expression, have been perfectly replicated in bronze.
For Kumawat, working on the statue was more than an artistic assignment. It was an opportunity to interpret the personality of a leader remembered for his scholarship, humility and long years of service to the country.
At the launch of a statue, the world-renowned sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat said that“Dr Manmohan Singh was not a loud man, but his contributions were loud. I wanted to show the familiarity and urgency for which people remembered Singh. The book that he is holding shows that he has had constant association with education throughout his life, while his forward step symbolises that India is growing. This is my first statue of Dr Singh in bronze, and I feel very privileged in having been able to do this job. While making a statue of a famous leadership figure, one needs to go beyond reproduction of the figure's face. One needs to bring in some of the qualities of the figure into the statue. As far as Dr Singh is concerned, I thought that calmness, simplicity and knowledge were as important as his status.”
Kumawat has deliberately chosen a walking posture instead of a conventional standing figure. The idea was to make the sculpture feel alive and connected to Dr Singh's journey. His slightly forward movement gives the statue a sense of direction, while the book adds a personal touch to the representation.
The park surrounding the statue will provide visitors with a dedicated space to remember Dr Singh and learn about his contribution to the country. Situated in Hyderabad's Financial District, the memorial brings together art, public space and remembrance in a setting that will remain accessible to people from different walks of life.
For Kumawat, the finished sculpture represents a meeting point between art and memory. Through the bronze figure of Dr Singh taking a step forward, the memorial seeks to keep alive the image of a leader whose public life was closely associated with knowledge, simplicity and service.
The statue and the new park in the area have been designed to honour Dr Singh as a tribute to him and his life devoted to public service. In the statue, Dr Singh is holding a book and walking forward, making a simple yet deep statement, bringing together his image of a scholar, economist and politician. His well-recognised turban and glasses, together with an austere and scholarly expression, have been perfectly replicated in bronze.
For Kumawat, working on the statue was more than an artistic assignment. It was an opportunity to interpret the personality of a leader remembered for his scholarship, humility and long years of service to the country.
At the launch of a statue, the world-renowned sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat said that“Dr Manmohan Singh was not a loud man, but his contributions were loud. I wanted to show the familiarity and urgency for which people remembered Singh. The book that he is holding shows that he has had constant association with education throughout his life, while his forward step symbolises that India is growing. This is my first statue of Dr Singh in bronze, and I feel very privileged in having been able to do this job. While making a statue of a famous leadership figure, one needs to go beyond reproduction of the figure's face. One needs to bring in some of the qualities of the figure into the statue. As far as Dr Singh is concerned, I thought that calmness, simplicity and knowledge were as important as his status.”
Kumawat has deliberately chosen a walking posture instead of a conventional standing figure. The idea was to make the sculpture feel alive and connected to Dr Singh's journey. His slightly forward movement gives the statue a sense of direction, while the book adds a personal touch to the representation.
The park surrounding the statue will provide visitors with a dedicated space to remember Dr Singh and learn about his contribution to the country. Situated in Hyderabad's Financial District, the memorial brings together art, public space and remembrance in a setting that will remain accessible to people from different walks of life.
For Kumawat, the finished sculpture represents a meeting point between art and memory. Through the bronze figure of Dr Singh taking a step forward, the memorial seeks to keep alive the image of a leader whose public life was closely associated with knowledge, simplicity and service.
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