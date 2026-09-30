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BIST 100 Plunges 2.40 Percent to 12,290.58 as 77 Indices Sink
(MENAFN) Turkish equities sold off sharply on Tuesday, with the BIST 100 benchmark closing at 12,290.58 points, a 2.40% drop from the previous session.
The index shed 302.18 points from Monday's close. It opened at 12,516.00 and fell as low as 12,281.21 during the day, after peaking at 12,547.16.
Losers far outnumbered winners: 77 indices ended in negative territory, and only 19 finished higher.
Trading activity totaled 108.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.22 billion), and the index's overall market value stood at 11.74 trillion liras ($240.14 billion).
In currency markets, the dollar traded at 49.00 liras at 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT). The euro stood at 55.57 liras and the British pound at 64.75 liras.
Elsewhere, gold was priced at $4,160.05 per ounce, and Brent crude futures stood at $104.41.
The index shed 302.18 points from Monday's close. It opened at 12,516.00 and fell as low as 12,281.21 during the day, after peaking at 12,547.16.
Losers far outnumbered winners: 77 indices ended in negative territory, and only 19 finished higher.
Trading activity totaled 108.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.22 billion), and the index's overall market value stood at 11.74 trillion liras ($240.14 billion).
In currency markets, the dollar traded at 49.00 liras at 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT). The euro stood at 55.57 liras and the British pound at 64.75 liras.
Elsewhere, gold was priced at $4,160.05 per ounce, and Brent crude futures stood at $104.41.
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