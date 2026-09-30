MENAFN - GetNews)"Screenshot of Sorank's AI blog software, showing an article generated from a keyword topic silo with its structure, direct-answer sections, and internal links."Publishing a blog post that ranks on Google and gets cited by ChatGPT requires a specific structure most businesses don't have time to apply themselves. Sorank launches AI software that writes articles from keyword topic silos, structured with direct answers and internal links, and automatically rewrites older pages that get impressions but no clicks, running fully automatic or with manual review before publishing.

Budapest, Hungary - September 30, 2026 - Writing a blog post that ranks on Google and also gets cited by ChatGPT or Google AI Overviews requires more than picking a topic and writing well. It requires a specific structure, direct answers early in the article, clearly stated facts, and topics chosen based on what people are actually asking, that most businesses don't have the time or expertise to research and apply consistently.

Writing From Topic Silos, Not a Blank Page

Sorank's AI blog software starts from the same topic silos used across its platform: a business's target keywords grouped into clusters by subject, so content gets planned around a full topic rather than one keyword at a time. From there, it writes complete articles for whichever parts of the silo the site does not yet cover.

Structure Built for Both Search Engines and AI

Each article is generated from a brief and a defined structure rather than a blank prompt, aimed at the elements that help a page rank and get cited: a clear structure, direct answers to the question the topic is built around, and internal links tying it to the rest of the silo.

Fixing Articles That Stopped Working

The same system also goes back through a site's existing articles using Google Search Console data, flagging pages that get plenty of impressions but few clicks, then rewriting or replacing them rather than leaving them to underperform indefinitely.

Automatic or Reviewed, Business's Choice

The software runs in two modes: a fully automatic mode that plans, writes, and publishes articles on a schedule without manual review, and a manual mode where a business generates its articles as a batch and can edit each one before it goes live.

"Most businesses know they should be publishing content regularly, but between choosing topics, writing, and keeping older content from going stale, it rarely happens consistently," said Thibault Besson-Magdelain, founder and CEO of Sorank. "We built this so a business can choose full automation or stay in control of every article, without needing a writer or a content strategist on staff."

Pricing and Availability

The AI blog software is included in Sorank's monthly subscription, starting at $99, and is available immediately to Sorank's more than 5,000 users across more than 50 countries.

About Sorank

Sorank is a Hungary-based software platform combining traditional search engine optimization with visibility tools for AI-driven search. The company was founded to help businesses adapt their digital presence as search behavior shifts from traditional search engines toward conversational AI tools. Sorank serves businesses across a wide range of industries in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit .