IOM Donor Delegation Reviews Jordan Migration Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – A delegation from the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Donor Advisory Group visited Jordan to review migration, border management, health, and humanitarian operations, including activities at Azraq refugee camp and the Jaber border crossing.

The visit was part of a multi-country field mission covering Egypt, Jordan, and Sudan and included meetings with Jordanian authorities, UN partners, academics, affected communities, and IOM teams.

At Azraq camp, the delegation met government officials, UN partners, and refugee representatives to discuss voluntary return dynamics and factors affecting refugees' decisions about their future.

At the Jaber border crossing, delegates met Jordanian border-management authorities and reviewed border procedures, humanitarian movements, and border-health activities, as well as cooperation between national institutions and IOM.

The delegation also visited IOM's humanitarian logistics facilities in Amman, which support emergency operations in the occupied Palestinian territory, including Gaza, and reviewed the organization's supply-chain capacity and preparedness.

Through IOM's Global Fund-supported Middle East Response program, the delegation observed how mobile health teams provide tuberculosis screening and basic healthcare services to migrant workers and other underserved groups across Jordan.

The program also included a discussion at Jordan University of Science and Technology on climate change, resilience, health, and human mobility, focusing on the role of research, evidence, and partnerships in addressing emerging migration challenges.

IOM said the visit provided an opportunity to review operational results, discuss emerging priorities, and identify areas where donor support and partnerships could strengthen responses related to migration, resilience, and development.

An exhibition also presented IOM's work in Jordan across several areas, including operational programs, policy engagement, research, and technical assistance.

IOM Jordan Chief of Mission Fathima Ghazzali said the visit provided an opportunity to review the organization's work and the partnerships supporting its activities across different areas of migration.

"Over the years, IOM in Jordan has worked alongside the Government of Jordan, donors, UN partners, and communities to respond to evolving migration realities and support people across the country and the region," she said.

//Petra// AO