Court Orders Dissolution Of Al-Ghad Party

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – The Court of Cassation has ordered the dissolution of the Al-Ghad Party after it failed to submit its final financial accounts, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said Wednesday.

The case was filed by the IEC's Board of Commissioners over the party's failure to provide the required closing accounts.

The commission said the Court of Cassation ruling, issued by the country's highest court of appeal, is final and must be implemented once it takes effect.

Following the party's dissolution, the number of registered political parties in Jordan will fall to 30, according to the IEC.

//Petra// AO