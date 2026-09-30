Five Palestinians Killed In Gaza In Israeli Strike

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – Five Palestinians were killed and 13 others injured Wednesday in an Israeli strike on Gaza City.

Al-Shifa Medical Complex said five bodies and several injured people were brought to the hospital following a strike on a vehicle in the city's Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on October 11 has risen to 1,431, with 5,026 others injured.

//Petra// AO