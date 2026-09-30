Five Palestinians Killed In Gaza In Israeli Strike
Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – Five Palestinians were killed and 13 others injured Wednesday in an Israeli strike on Gaza City.
Al-Shifa Medical Complex said five bodies and several injured people were brought to the hospital following a strike on a vehicle in the city's Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.
The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on October 11 has risen to 1,431, with 5,026 others injured.
//Petra// AO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment