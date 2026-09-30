Industry Chamber, GIZ Launch Skills, Safety Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry, in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), has launched an 18-month project to improve occupational safety and health services and track job and skills needs in the industrial sector.

The "Skills, Occupations, Occupational Safety, and Health Services" project is being implemented under the Employment in Jordan 2030 (EJ2030) program, the chamber said Wednesday.

The project has two main components. The first focuses on strengthening occupational safety and health practices and services for industrial establishments to improve workplace conditions and safety standards.

The second involves developing a jobs index to monitor employment and skills needs across the industrial sector and provide updated labor-market data to employers and relevant institutions.

The chamber said the data would support workforce and skills planning and help inform decision-making based on changing labor-market needs.

The project also aims to develop sustainable services within the Jordan Chamber of Industry and strengthen the industrial sector's capacity to respond to workforce requirements.

//Petra// AO