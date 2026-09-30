Jordan's GDP Grows 3% In Q2 2026, Led By Agriculture, Manufacturing - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3 per cent at constant prices in the second quarter of 2026, up from 2.8 per cent in the same period of 2025, according to quarterly estimates released by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The growth marked the highest quarterly performance in years, exceeding earlier forecasts by international financing institutions despite ongoing regional conflicts and global economic pressures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agriculture sector recorded the highest growth rate at 7.8 per cent, followed by manufacturing at 6.2 per cent, electricity supply at 5 per cent and water supply at 4.1 per cent.

In terms of contributions to overall real GDP growth, manufacturing led with 1.04 percentage points, followed by agriculture with 0.34 percentage points and wholesale and retail trade with 0.25 percentage points.

Manufacturing also accounted for the largest share of GDP at constant prices, contributing 17.2 per cent to the national economy.

Real estate activities accounted for 12.2 per cent, followed by public administration and defence at 7.9 per cent and wholesale and retail trade at 7.1 per cent.