Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Jordan's GDP Grows 3% In Q2 2026, Led By Agriculture, Manufacturing - Dos

Jordan's GDP Grows 3% In Q2 2026, Led By Agriculture, Manufacturing - Dos


2026-09-30 07:24:05
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3 per cent at constant prices in the second quarter of 2026, up from 2.8 per cent in the same period of 2025, according to quarterly estimates released by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The growth marked the highest quarterly performance in years, exceeding earlier forecasts by international financing institutions despite ongoing regional conflicts and global economic pressures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agriculture sector recorded the highest growth rate at 7.8 per cent, followed by manufacturing at 6.2 per cent, electricity supply at 5 per cent and water supply at 4.1 per cent.

In terms of contributions to overall real GDP growth, manufacturing led with 1.04 percentage points, followed by agriculture with 0.34 percentage points and wholesale and retail trade with 0.25 percentage points.

Manufacturing also accounted for the largest share of GDP at constant prices, contributing 17.2 per cent to the national economy.

Real estate activities accounted for 12.2 per cent, followed by public administration and defence at 7.9 per cent and wholesale and retail trade at 7.1 per cent.

MENAFN30092026000028011005ID1111738588



Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search