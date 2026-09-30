Russian Forces Destroy 200 Tonnes Of Rapeseed At Agricultural Enterprise In Chernihiv Region
“Yesterday at midday, the enemy attacked the 'Banderoly' agricultural enterprise in Borzna, Nizhyn District. A grain silo was damaged-it was storing rapeseed-and 200 metric tons of grain were destroyed. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the site of the strike,” he wrote.Read also: Russian forces strike food processing plant in Zhytomyr region
According to Chaus, the enemy attacked Chernihiv region 23 times over the past 24 hours. Fifteen of the strikes involved FPV drones in the border area. There were also attacks from UAVs, artillery, and mortars.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 28, Russian troops struck critical infrastructure in the Chernihiv region with a dron e.
Photo: State Emergency Service
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